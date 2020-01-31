Pep Guardiola Praises Arch-rival Jose Mourinho Ahead Of Tottenham Vs Man City Clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised arch-rival and Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho ahead of their Premier League clash. Tottenham host Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday in their Matchday 25 clash of the Premier League. Jose Mourinho joined Tottenham in December after Mauricio Pochettino was dismissed after a poor run of results.

Man City vs Tottenham: Pep Guardiola praises Jose Mourinho

Speaking to the press ahead of Sunday’s clash, Pep Guardiola reserved some praise for Jose Mourinho. Mourinho and Guardiola are considered arch-rivals since their Real Madrid and Barcelona days. When quizzed about whether Jose Mourinho’s tactics were outdated, Guardiola said that Mourinho would be remembered for his contribution to world football. He said that it is not right for him to speak of Mourinho’s tactics. Pep further added that Mourinho should be respected for his managerial career.

PEP 💬 @Laporte is okay, he had fatigue - he wasn’t injured. Maybe he can play against Spurs.@LeroySane19 started to train and is doing really well - it's nice to see him back.https://t.co/xh7KoXI2rA — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 31, 2020

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola does not prefer deadline day signings

When asked about deadline day signings, Pep Guardiola said that City are not looking to bring anyone on board. Pep Guardiola further added that he has never signed a player on deadline day. The Manchester City boss said that this is mainly down to the fact that he likes to place his faith in the squad that he starts a season with.

Man City vs Tottenham: Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho lock horns

Tottenham are six points away from Chelsea who are currently 4th in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola said that he expects a spirited encounter when they travel to London on Sunday. He further added that he expects Jose Mourinho’s side to be aggressive as they're pushing for Champions League qualification. Manchester City are second in the Premier League table, 19 points off league leaders Liverpool.

