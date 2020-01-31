Bruno Fernandes Attends First Man United Training Session; Might Start Against Wolves

After a long process, Manchester United finally completed the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon. The Portuguese midfielder signed for the Old Trafford side for an initial £46.5 million fee with a further £21 million in add-ons. Bruno Fernandes arrived in Manchester for a medical on Thursday. He attended his first-ever Manchester United training session on Friday.

Bruno Fernandes attends first-ever Manchester United training session

You want Bruno training pics? You got Bruno training pics 👍 @B_Fernandes8 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ai2nnTcTwB — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 31, 2020

Bruno Fernandes to make Premier League debut against Wolves?

Manchester United take on Wolves in their Matchday 25 clash of the Premier League on Saturday. Nemanja Matic is suspended for the game after his red card in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester City. With Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba also ruled out of the fixture with their respective injuries, Bruno Fernandes might feature or even start the game at Old Trafford. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that the new signing would definitely be a part of the squad for the match against Wolves. He might play a part in the game as well.

Wolves and Manchester United could make more signings before Premier League clash

Bruno Fernandes might not be the only one making his Premier League debut at Old Trafford on Saturday. Wolves signed highly-rated midfielder Daniel Podence from Olympiacos. The Portuguese could be in line for his Premier League debut against Manchester United. With some time still left for the January transfer window to end, there is a possibility of Manchester United signing Bournemouth striker Josh King and Wolves completing the signing of Rochdale teenager Ryan Matheson.

