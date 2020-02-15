Arsenal Sets Transfer Price For Aubameyang Ahead Of Summer Transfer Window

Arsenal has reportedly set a 70 million pounds price tag for striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang ahead of the summer transfer window. The striker signed for the Gunners in 2018 and has since bagged 57 goals in 92 matches for the club. He was also handed the captain's armband following Granit Xhaka's signing as club captain.

Linked with a move away from Arsenal

According to reports, the striker has heavily been linked with a move away from Arsenal with his current contract set to run out in the year 2021. Arsenal is struggling to ink a new deal with the striker and may be willing to let go of him if clubs agree to meet their asking price. According to reports, Serie-A club Inter Milan may be keen on signing the striker and Arsenal has placed a £70 million price tag.

According to reports, former player Paul Merson urged Arsenal to not let go of Aubameyang even if it meant that they lose him on a free transfer in the year 2021. Talking to a local media outlet, Merson said that it is hard to come by a player with a goal-scoring mentality and Aubameyang is one of them.

Club begins preparations

According to reports, Mikel Arteta said that the club had already begun their preparations ahead of the summer transfer window. The Arsenal manager added that there was a clear plan that had been chalked out and the club is all to set to work on it. He said that it was his job to tell the club about what he needed as a manager, adding that if there is a mutual agreement then both the parties work towards implementing it.

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta believes that the club's trip to Dubai will have the much-needed effect to get back on track and win matches in the Premier League.

"We came here to work, it was like a mini pre-season," said the former Arsenal midfielder.

"I wanted to use it to work on our principles and our styles of play, and as well as how we live together."

"I want to go game by game," he said. "At the moment we are far from it, but there are a lot of games to play."

(With inputs from PTI)