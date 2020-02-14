Jadon Sancho Will Be 'perfect' For Whichever Premier League Team He Plays: Jamie Carragher

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in Europe. Top clubs across the continent are vying for the winger’s signature. Clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool and Barcelona are looking to sign the England international. Amid these rumours, former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has now spoken up on Sancho.

Jadon Sancho transfer: He would succeed in the Premier League, feels Jamie Carragher

Speaking on a Sky Sports podcast, Jamie Carragher said that Jadon Sancho would be a hit in the Premier League. Carragher has cited his performance with Dortmund to make this huge claim. He feels that Sancho would be able to cope with the pressure and expectations in the Premier League because of his amazing performances in the Bundesliga. Earlier, Sancho had expressed his desire to play in the Premier League.

Jadon Sancho Vs Bayer Leverkusenpic.twitter.com/sWmUKFbCyl — BNS Comps (@BnsComps) February 9, 2020

Jadon Sancho rose up the ranks at Dortmund after joining the Bundesliga giants from Manchester City in 2017. And now, recent reports suggest that Liverpool have entered the race to sign the winger. It is also claimed that Jurgen Klopp might use his connection with Dortmund to help Liverpool negotiate for Sancho.

Jadon Sancho Man United deal on the cards?

Jamie Carragher was asked about the £100 million fee that Dortmund would hope to earn from the sale of Jadon Sancho. He asserted that any team that signs Sancho for £100 million would find it a profitable deal in the future. He claimed that Sancho would go on to stay at his new club for the next 10 years at least. According to earlier reports, Manchester United are also interested in bagging the star.

Jadon Sancho transfer: The player is enjoying great form this season

Jadon Sancho has emerged as one of the prominent stars at Borussia Dortmund in the past two years. This season, he has scored 15 goals and bagged 17 assists in 29 games this season. On the other hand, Liverpool are one of the fiercest teams in Europe at the moment.

