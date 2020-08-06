Arsenal Squad Furious With Club's Hierarchy Over 55 Staff Members Being Made Redundant

In what has been cited as another major blow by the COVID-19 pandemic, 55 Arsenal staff members were made redundant on Wednesday, August 5. In an official statement put out by the club, the Gunners announced that revenue from broadcasters, matchday and commercial activities have all been hit which led them to sack 55 Arsenal staff members. The Arsenal cuts represent 10% of their contracted staff and full-time employees and the decision by the Arsenal owners has not been met well by the players, according to reports.

Also Read: Arsenal job cuts: Arsenal Owners To Lay Off 55 People Due To Global Pandemic

An update from your club. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 5, 2020

Arsenal job cuts: Players unhappy at Arsenal staff being dismissed due to COVID-19 pandemic

According to reports by The Athletic, players are set to seek a meeting with the club's hierarchy after they announced their decision to cut 55 Arsenal staff. The Arsenal job cuts come in despite the players agreeing to a massive 12.5 per cent cut in their wages in April, which they did to preserve the jobs of other Arsenal staff. The Atheltic reports that Arsenal staff were informed of the owners' decision over a series of phone calls and video conferences, while some departments are still awaiting further instructions. The Arsenal job cuts are part of a wider financial streamlining as Stan Kroenke aims to make the club self-sustainable. The rest of the Arsenal staff are also expected to see some changes in their contracts, with staff benefits like pension and complimentary season tickets likely to be reduced by the club.

Also Read: Lebanon Explosion: Barcelona, Man United, Man City, Arsenal Send Out Message Of Solidarity

Arsenal's matchday revenue accounted for 24.33% of their revenue last season, and with the 2020-21 season also starting behind closed doors, the Gunners have been hit severely by the COVID-19 pandemic in comparison to their rivals. Stan Kroenke refinanced the club's £200 million Emirates Stadium loan as they look to comply with Finacial Fair Play regulations amid the crisis. Arsenal players were asked to take a 12.5% cut in their wages in April which was reduced to 7.5% after the club clinched Europa League qualification by winning the FA Cup. NFL outfit LA Rams, also owned by Stan Kroenke, have not announced any cuts for the staff or wages so far. However, The Athletic reports that while the players feel 'betrayed' with the Arsenal job cuts, there was also an acceptance that fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic was likely to be long-term and unpredictable.

Also Read: Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners In Talks To Sign Brazilian Duo Of Coutinho And Willian

Also Read: Casemiro Lends Support To Bale Even As Zidane Banishes Him From Champions League Squad

(Image Credit: Arsenal Instagram)