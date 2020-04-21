Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil On £350,000 A Week rejects Pay Cut Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The Arsenal players pay cut news was confirmed on social media on Monday in order to help support the club at a critical time. The statement regarding the Arsenal players pay cut read that the club has voluntarily reached an agreement with the first-team squad, manager and core coaching staff. However, the 'Mesut Ozil rejects pay cut' news was trending this week following the mutual agreement between the club and the players.

Arsenal players pay cut: Mesut Ozil rejects pay cut

Amid the coronavirus in UK situation, Arsenal announced that the players and core managing staff would take a 12.5 percent wage cut over a 12-month period. The Gunners insisted that the Arsenal players pay cut decision was a voluntary agreement to support the club financially in a time of crisis. According to reports from The Mirror, however, Mesut Ozil is one of three senior players at Arsenal resisting the Arsenal players pay cut.

We are pleased to announce that we have reached a voluntary agreement with our first-team players, head coach and core coaching staff to help support the club at this critical time. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2020

Mesut Ozil rejects pay cut: Fifth highest earner in Premier League

Fans were surprised at the German's decision following the 'Mesut Ozil rejects pay cut' news. Ozil is the highest-paid player at Arsenal and ranks fifth among the highest earners in the Premier League. Despite earning a reported £350,000 per week, Ozil is reportedly unwilling to take the Arsenal players pay cut. The 31-year-old World Cup winner is keen on understanding the entire repercussions of the coronavirus lockdown before making a decision on the pay cut. It is understood that Ozil would be willing to take a pay cut in the future but does not want to rush to a decision.

Arsenal players pay cut: Coronavirus in UK

The Arsenal players have an incentive to work towards once the Premier League resumes. According to The Sun, the club will repay the12.5 percent losses back to the players in full if they qualify for the Champions League over the next two seasons. Players have the option to receive 7.5 percent of their salaries back if they reach the Europa League but will have to accept the 12.5 percent wage reduction in its entirety if they fail to qualify for European football.

