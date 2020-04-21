Real Madrid Could Move To 6000-seater Alfredo Di Stefano If Fans Are Banned From Games

Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly considering moving out of the Santiago Bernabeu in favour of the 6000-seater Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium. LaLiga has been under suspension due to the spread of coronavirus in Spain since March. There has been talk of playing games behind closed doors to ensure the completion of the season, which might compel the club to move to a smaller stadium.

Real Madrid Stadium: Club to move to Alfredo Di Stefano

🆕🏟 The plans for the redevelopment work to be carried out on the Santiago Bernabéu will be unveiled at the stadium at 1.30pm CEST today. The event will be presided over by @RealMadrid president, Florentino Pérez, and the mayoress of Madrid, Manuela Carmena. #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/wt86tnPg3y — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 2, 2019

According to Spanish publication Marca, Real Madrid might have to temporarily vacate the Bernabeu to ensure the redevelopment of the stadium continues at a faster pace. Last week, the Madrid City Council gave permission to the club to continue with the $546 million worth redevelopment project.

Real Madrid Stadium: Club awaits permission to move out of Bernabeu

The report suggests that the club is awaiting permission from LaLiga to move out of the Bernabeu and switch to the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium. Alfredo Di Stefano, which is based on the outskirts of the city has the same field dimensions as that of the Bernabeu and is used by the club's reserves, Real Madrid Castilla.

Real Madrid Stadium: Bernabeu redevelopment project begins

Earlier reports suggested that the redevelopment project of Santiago Bernabeu has begun amid the spread of coronavirus in Spain. The redevelopment project houses a 360-degree video screen. It will be supplemented by a retractable roof at the Real Madrid stadium. The Bernabeu redevelopment project will have a new seating section, along with refurbished private boxes. The refurbished Real Madrid stadium will reportedly have an overall seating capacity of 80,242.

LaLiga confirms various suggestions in place

LaLiga has confirmed that it is not discussing the idea of declaring the season null and void. Heavy financial losses equalling to an amount of over a reported $1 billion is cited as a major reason to ensure the season's completion. LaLiga president Javier Tebas has asserted that a number of suggestions are being considered, which also includes the idea of playing the remaining league games behind closed doors.

