Man United Forced To Redraw Budget, Unable To Buy £150m Player Like Harry Kane: Report

Premier League giants Manchester United are in the process of redrawing their transfer strategy amid the financial crisis that has ensued due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Red Devils have reportedly come to terms with the fact that they will not be able to buy a striker as expensive as Harry Kane at least in the upcoming transfer window.

Man United transfer strategy: Club to give up on Harry Kane transfer

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been linked with a move to Man United ever since he cast doubts over his Tottenham future during an Instagram Live session. Amid the Harry Kane transfer rumours, the England captain is reported to be valued at £150 million ($186 million). However, the Red Devils could find it difficult to meet the striker’s hefty price tag due to the revenue loss that the club has accrued amid the lockdown.

Man United transfer strategy: Harry Kane hints at Old Trafford move

Amid the Harry Kane transfer reports, the England international recently opened up on his move away from Tottenham. While interacting with the fans on Instagram, the striker claimed that it might be time for him to leave the club if their silverware drought continues. His comments fueled transfer rumours amid his links with a move to Old Trafford.

Man United transfer strategy: Berbatov speaks on Harry Kane's move

Former Spurs and Man United striker Dimitar Berbatov spoke on rumours linking Harry Kane to Man United recently. He claimed that he witnessed a number of similarities between his own situation of moving to Man United from Spurs as well as that of the England striker, amid the Harry Kane transfer rumours.

Man United transfer strategy: Ed Woodward admires Harry Kane

Recent reports indicate Man United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is a huge admirer of Harry Kane. Woodward has claimed, on several occasions, that his side were on the verge of a squad overhaul this summer. However, the coronavirus lockdown is likely to impact his plans for Man United despite the club reportedly having vast cash reserves.

