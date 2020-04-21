Roberto Firmino, Wife Play Mr And Mrs Game Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino recently posted a hilarious video alongside his wife while in self-quarantine. The Brazilian has been under isolation according to the lockdown regulations. While the Premier League remains suspended, Roberto Firmino appeared to make the most of his time amid the outbreak of coronavirus in UK.

Also Read | Coronavirus in UK: Liverpool confirm 10 new Coronavirus cases after Atletico Madrid game

Coronavirus in UK: Roberto Firmino, wife play Mr and Mrs game

In a video posted by Roberto Firmino on his Instagram account, he is seen alongside his wife Larissa. The duo appears to play ‘Mr and Mrs’, however, with a twist. In the video, a third person who is recording the act questions the couple. The one among the couple who stands true to the question would put their face into the flour on the table.

Also Read | Roberto Firmino 'worldie' secures another late Liverpool win at Wolves

Coronavirus in UK: Roberto Firmino, wife answer some stunning questions

The first question that is asked is "Who is more Romantic among the two?" The duo agrees that Roberto Firmino's wife is more romantic than the Liverpool striker and hence he forces her face into the flour spread on the table. The second question that sprung up was - who is more jealous? This time, it was Firmino’s turn to accept that he is more jealous than his partner and gets his face covered with the flour.

Also Read | Roberto Firmino scores late to give Liverpool 2-1 win at Wolves

Coronavirus in UK: Brighton sets up NHS coronavirus facility

A recent report suggested that a total of 32 coronavirus testing sites have been set up across the UK. Of these, Premier League side Brighton’s Amex Stadium is also included. The stadium now houses the biggest NHS coronavirus testing site on the south coast in England. The testing facility at the Amex Stadium will carry out swab tests, however only with prior appointment, while limiting the testing only for critical workers, including the frontline workers such as the NHS coronavirus staff.

Also Read | Sir Alex Ferguson pays tribute to NHS coronavirus staff, talks about the time they saved his life