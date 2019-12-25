Chelsea Team Of The Decade: Eden Hazard, Lampard Spearhead Successful Decade For Blues

Chelsea have undoubtedly been one of the most successful clubs in the Premier League this decade (2010-2019). The take over by Russian business tycoon Roman Abramovich made sure that Chelsea were among the sides contending for the top prizes in club football every year. They won three Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues and an FA Cup this decade and most notably ended their hunt for a Champions League title in 2012. While several managers took charge of the club this decade, the spine of the side relatively remained untouched. With that said, let's look at Chelsea's Team of the Decade (2010-2019).

Throwback to When Chelsea played Bayern Munich in the Champions League.



THE GREATEST NIGHT IN CHELSEA`S HISTORY!



DROGBA😘#UCLdrawpic.twitter.com/vLCxdvlGsO — In-DepthFooty (@depthfooty) December 16, 2019

Also Read | Frank Lampard Celebrates Wildly After Chelsea Defeat Tottenham Hotspur: Watch

Chelsea team of the decade: Goalkeeper and Defenders

Goalkeeper: Petr Cech

Petr Cech will surely go down in the history books as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League. Cech joined the club in 2004 and spent the better part of this decade playing for Chelsea. He won the Premier League Golden Glove in 2010 and 2016 with the club. Cech played a crucial role in Chelsea's quest for the Champions League, saving an Arjen Robben penalty in the final against Bayern Munich before making three stops in Chelsea’s shootout success.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Gives His Views On 'El Clasico', Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard And More

Right-back: Cesar Azpiliquita

Chelsea's current captain and the longest-serving player in the squad - Cesar Azpiliquita makes it to the team with relative ease. The Spaniard has made over 350 appearances for the club and is one of the most underrated players in the league. Known for his reliability and consistency, the 30-year-old has filled in at right-back, left-back and centre-back for Chelsea, doing an admirable job in each position.

Centre-back: John Terry

The towering centre-back was the key figure in Chelsea's backline for much of this decade. He added a Champions League and Europa League winners medal to his trophy cabinet this decade and will always be remembered for his leadership. 717 Chelsea appearances later we have a Chelsea legend in our team.

Centre-back: Gary Cahill

Partnering Terry is another dependent soldier for the Blues in the form of Gary Cahill. A low-key signing in 2012, the former Bolton Wanderers defender was the part of the backline in two of the three title-winning campaigns of this decade.

Left-back: Ashley Cole

Widely considered one of the best English left-back, Ashley Cole played his final few years with Chelsea this decade. But winning the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League during this period sums up his inclusion.

Chelsea team of the decade: Midfielders

Central-midfield: N'Golo Kante

The everpresent Frenchman makes it to the team unchallenged. The PFA Player’s Player of the Year in 2017 has been an integral figure for the Blues ever since he joined the club in 2016 and will continue to be so in the coming decade.

Central-midfield: Frank Lampard

Arguably one of the best Chelsea players ever, Lampard's inclusion in this list is a no-brainer. Chelsea's current head coach is the club's all-time leading goalscorer with 211 goals to his name. He was one of the key cogs in the side under several managers until his departure in 2014. Now back at the club as a coach, can he inspire his side to success in the coming decade?

Central-midfield: Ramires

One of the most consistent yet underrated players in Chelsea's history. The Brazilian was the key figure in Chelsea's triumph over Barcelona in the Champions League semifinal in 2012. He set up Didier Drogba's goal in Chelsea's 1-0 win in the first-leg before scoring a fantastic lobbed goal in the second-leg to send Chelsea through to the final. Seven seasons with the club and more than 250 appearances, a worthy inclusion no-doubt.

Also Read | Everton Winger Alex Iwobi Dabs After Chelsea's Kante Dribbles Past Him, Here's The Video

Central-attacking-midfield: Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard was undoubtedly the stand-out player for Chelsea this decade. Joined from Lille after Chelsea's Champions League triumph, he won the Europa League in his debut season before turning into one of the best forwards in the league. Known for his dribbling and exceptional close control, Hazard made over 350 appearances for the club scoring 110 goals.

Chelsea team of the decade: Attackers

Attacker: Diego Costa

Taking over the mantle as Chelsea's big centre-forward from Didier Drogba, Diego Costa scored some crucial goals for the club. A hot-headed forward, Costa spent just four seasons at Stamford Bridge but scored 59 goals in just 120 appearances for the Blues. The striker left the club after falling out with then-manager Antonio Conte but his goalscoring exploits mean he's etched his name in Chelsea record books forever.

Attacker: Didier Drogba

The Ivorian centre-forward just spent four seasons with Chelsea this decade but is probably one of the easiest inclusion in the list. His towering header in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich sent the game to penalty shoot-outs before his final penalty in the shoot-out meant Chelsea won their first Champions League in their history. 70 goals in 165 games this decade, not a bad return for a player who was apparently past his prime.

Also Read | Champions League Draw: Real Madrid Face Manchester City; Chelsea Take On Bayern Munich