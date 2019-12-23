Barcelona Team Of The Decade: Trophies Added In The Club's Golden Era

Barcelona have been one of the fiercest teams in Europe since the turn of the century. The Catalan giants were equally dominant in the present decade and won major accolades. They won two Champions League titles, seven LaLiga titles along with other domestic accolades. Let us look at Barcelona's team of the decade (2010-2019).

Barcelona Team of the decade: Goalkeeper and defenders

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Marc-Andre ter Stegen joined Barcelona in 2014 and won the treble in his first season with Barcelona. He won the "Best Save" award for his spectacular "goal-line" save vs Bayern Munich (in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final). The goalkeeper has since cemented his spot in the goal for Barcelona ahead of the likes of former Barca goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

Carles Puyol

Carles Puyol spent 15 seasons with the first team of Barcelona. He went on to captain the side. He won six LaLiga titles with Barcelona, along with three Champions League titles (2006, 2009, 2011). He bid farewell to Barcelona in 2014, winning 21 titles with the Catalans.

Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique is a La Masia product, who went on to cement his place in the first team. The player has been instrumental in Barcelona’s eight LaLiga titles along with three Champions League triumphs. He is also considered as a great leader on the field, being one of the captains at Camp Nou.

Jordi Alba

He started his career with Barcelona, but later played with Valencia. In 2012, he returned to Barcelona and went on to win 14 major honours - five La Liga titles, four Copa del Reys and one Champions League.

Dani Alves

Having joined Barcelona in 2008, he won five LaLiga titles and three Champions League titles (along with other major accolades). He won the treble twice with Barcelona. Dani Alves left for Juventus as a free agent in 2016.

Barcelona Team of the decade: Midfielders

Andres Iniesta

Andres Iniesta came through the La Masia ranks and was an integral part of the teams that won two trebles in 2009 and 2015. His 35 trophies (which includes nine La Ligas and four UEFA Champions League titles) make him the most decorated Spanish footballer of all time. During his time at Camp Nou, he scored 57 goals for the club. After spending 22 years at Barcelona, Iniesta signed for Japanese club Vissel Kobe in 2018.

Xavi Hernandez

With Barcelona, Xavi won eight La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles. He scored 85 goals for the club, while also winning 31 trophies for Barcelona and Spain. It's a total only surpassed by Andrés Iniesta.

Sergio Busquets

Sergio Busquets joined Barcelona in 2008 and went on to win eight LaLiga titles, six Copa del Rey titles and three Champions League titles. He played an important role in the club’s treble win in 2015.

Barcelona Team of the decade: Forwards

2015 - Barcelona



122 goals between these three that season. Do I really need to say anything more? pic.twitter.com/e8RjP3agSv — talkSPUNK (@spunkphonee) December 21, 2019

Luis Suarez

In his first season at Barcelona, Luis Suarez played an important role in the club’s treble win (2015). He has netted 189 goals in 266 appearances for the Blaugrana. He has also won four LaLigas and Copa Del Rey titles each along with one Champions League trophy in 2015.

Neymar Jr

Neymar won the treble in 2015 and came third in the FIFA Ballon d'Or ranking 2015 for his performances. He scored 105 League goals in 186 appearances for Barcelona. In 2017, Neymar was transferred from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a move worth €222 million. It makes him the most expensive player ever.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is in his 16th season with the club, having won every major accolade possible. His trophy cabinet includes four Champions League titles, eight LaLiga titles along with six Ballon d’Ors. He has scored an enormous 617 goals in 703 appearances for the club.

