Premier League: Ben Foster Beats David De Gea To Become This Decade's Greatest Goalkeeper

The 2010s decade has ended for Premier League clubs. Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster would be hard done by knowing that he agonisingly missed out on an astonishing landmark of saves. The former Manchester United goalkeeper has made 996 saves in the Premier League in the past decade, four short of a milestone 1000 saves. Second on that list is Manchester United’s David de Gea (he trails Foster by more than 150 saves).

Also Read: Pep Guardiola Pens A 'sarcastic' Letter Complaining About Premier League Fixtures

Ben Foster beats David de Gea for most Premier League saves in the decade

996 - Ben Foster was only four saves short of making 1000 saves in the Premier League this decade. His tally of 996 was more than any other goalkeeper in the competition in the 2010s. Stopper. pic.twitter.com/yW3QaUSQeP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 30, 2019

Ben Foster: Premier League's absolute shot-stopper

Ben Foster has been critical to Watford’s fortunes in the Premier League since joining the Hornets on a permanent deal after West Brom were relegated to the championship. Foster first broke onto the scene after he was touted as one for the future. After all, Sir Alex Ferguson had signed him up. Some shaky performances later, Ben Foster moved to replace Joe Hart at Birmingham City. He then subsequently made moves to West Bromwich Albion and Watford. Both West Brom and Watford have relied on Ben Foster’s heroics throughout this decade and an average of almost 100 saves a season is a clear reflection of the fact.

Also Read: Petition To Halt Use Of VAR In Premier League Reaches 2000 Signatures

Dave Saves: David de Gea key to Man United

After the Ben Foster experiment failed, Manchester United broke the bank to sign a then 19-year old David de Gea from Atletico Madrid. Since then, De Gea hasn’t looked back and has been one of the shining lights for the Red Devils despite their struggles in the latter half of the decade. David de Gea’s 825 saves in the Premier League this decade is testament to the fact that the Spanish No.1 has been a critical figure for his side.

Also Read: Former Premier League Referee Mark Clattenburg Derides VAR's Controversial Offside Calls

Petr Cech: London Legend

At No. 3 on the list is former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech. Arguably one of the finest the Premier League has ever seen, Cech recorded more than 750 saves in the Premier League during his time at the London clubs. Petr Cech retired at the end of last season and is currently working with Chelsea as their technical and performance advisor. Also on the list are West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, Bournemouth goalie Asmir Begovic and former Manchester City shot-stopper Joe Hart.

Also Read: Arteta Rocked As Chelsea Sink Arsenal With Late Fightback