Arsenal 'won't Sign' Dani Ceballos Permanently After Failing To Impress Mikel Arteta

With the transfer window around the corner, Arsenal transfer news have been up and running with Mikel Arteta looking at targets for his summer rebuild. However, one man who is unlikely to be around to see that rebuild is on-loan midfielder Dani Ceballos. Reports have claimed that Arsenal are not looking to sign Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos permanently. Reports covering the Dani Ceballos transfer have revealed that despite Arsenal extending the Dani Ceballos loan until the end of the season, the 23-year-old midfielder will not be moving permanently to north London. The reason for the Dani Ceballos loan not being made permanent is rumoured to be that the Spaniard has failed to convince Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta of the move.

Also Read: Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners To Triple Thomas Partey’s Wages To £195,000 Per Week

Arsenal transfer news: Gunners not looking to make Dani Ceballos loan permanent

The Sun revealed that after the Dani Ceballos loan from Real Madrid expires, Arsenal will bid goodbye Ceballos. The news comes a week after the Dani Ceballos transfer news for this season was put to rest after the Dani Ceballos loan was extended till the end of the current season. It is reported that the Arsenal manager isn’t impressed by Dani Ceballos. Instead, Mikel Arteta will be looking to give opportunities to younger players such as Bukayo Saka, Joe Willock and Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Another potential reason the Gunners could be looking to avoid the Dani Ceballos transfer is a lack of funds at the club amid the uncertain financial conditions resulting from the pandemic and the fact that the Gunners could be without European football next season.

🔴⚪️Let’s go Gunners! 💪💪This is Arsenal! 🙌🏻🙌🏻Next stop Wembley! Now we are going to give all we got to get the final! So excited by scoring the goal! I am dedicating this to all the supporters!⚽️⚽️ @Arsenal #FACup #Victory #NextStopWembley #VamosArsenal #CeballosGoal pic.twitter.com/ktrL3Q987l — Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) June 28, 2020

Also Read: Robin Van Persie Claims He Would Bully Arsenal Defender David Luiz If He Were Playing Now

Dani Ceballos transfer news: Spaniard willing to move back to Spain

Earlier this month, Sport Witness while covering Arsenal transfer news reported an update on the Dani Ceballos transfer, stating that the midfielder is looking to leave Arsenal and prefers to play in Spain next season. The Dani Ceballos transfer news revealed that the player feels playing in his home country would put him in a better position to get into the Spanish national team. Several reports linked Ceballos with a transfer to Valencia.

Also Read: Man United Loanee Dean Henderson Almost Scores Wonder Goal Vs Arsenal For Sheffield United

Arsenal transfer news: Ceballos loan deal a mixed bag

Arsenal will not attempt to buy Dani Ceballos when his loan deal expires, having not done enough to convince manager Mikel Arteta to sign him on a permanent basis. [Mark Irwin - The Sun exclusive] #afc pic.twitter.com/X0M1UYBlvw — afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 29, 2020

The Ceballos loan deal was completed when the midfielder signed for the club on a year-long loan from Real Madrid for a £3.5 million fee. The midfielder was initially signed by former Arsenal manager Unai Emery as a replacement for Aaron Ramsey. Dani Ceballos has had a mixed time at Arsenal. While the Spaniard impressed initially, he suffered a hamstring injury which ruled him out for two months.

Also Read: Zinedine Zidane Says He Is Eyeing An Early Retirement As Real Madrid Job Takes Its Toll

Ceballos’ injury coincided with the change in leadership at Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta coming in. Since coming back from injury, the player has failed to impress Mikel Arteta, which has fuelled the Dani Ceballos transfer rumours. If reports covering Arsenal transfer news are to be believed, the Gunners do not believe the midfielder’s performances have justified the £30 million fee which is expected by Real Madrid.

Image Courtesy: Dani Ceballos, Mikel Arteta Instagram