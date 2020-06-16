Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners To Triple Thomas Partey’s Wages To £195,000 Per Week

The Gunners will be hoping for some optimistic Arsenal transfer news in the club's pursuit for Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey. The latest developments from the Arsenal transfer news reports suggest that Mikel Arteta's side are prepared to triple the wages for Thomas Partey up to a staggering £195,000-a-week in a bid to secure the Ghanaian's services this summer. Arsenal will face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Wednesday, June 17 in the first game upon the Premier League restart, ever since a three-month break due to the pandemic.

Arsenal transfer news: Gunner to offer Thomas Partey triple the wages

The Arsenal transfer news reports from The Guardian suggest that Thomas Partey is the top target for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta in the summer. In fact, in order to finalize a deal with the 27-year-old midfielder, Arsenal are reportedly offering Thomas Partey a whopping £195,000-a-week contract at North London, three times more than his current £65,000-a-week deal at Atletico Madrid. Partey still has two years left on his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano with a release clause of £44.5 million and the Arsenal transfer news reports suggest that the midfielder will decide his future at the end of the current season.

Arsenal transfer news: Thomas Partey's father fuels speculation

Reports claim that Arsenal have already made contact with Thomas Partey over a potential transfer to the Emirates Stadium in the summer and the Ghanaian is keen on a switch to England having stalled on agreeing with fresh terms from Atleti. Partey's father also fuelled rumours of a potential transfer to the Premier League by stating that his son is currently in talks with Arsenal. However, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will receive the financial backing to sign Partey in the summer.

Partey has been in great form for Diego Simeone's side this season scoring three goals in 36 games across all competitions for the RojiBlancos, in that process, the defensive midfielder has developed into one of the finest midfield players in LaLiga.

Match official appointments for #PL Matchweek 30 (17-22 June) have been confirmed



▶️ https://t.co/OwkBRwnB8D pic.twitter.com/HZRzWBsLGF — Premier League (@premierleague) June 16, 2020

Premier League restart: Premier League news

The highly-anticipated Premier League restart will see Mikel Arteta's Arsenal travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Pep Guardiola's Man City on Wednesday, June 17. Arsenal are currently in ninth place on the Premier League table but just eight points behind Chelsea who occupy the fourth spot, with a game in hand. The latest Premier League news update confirmed that Anthony Taylor will be in charge of the encounter between Arsenal and Man City. Arsenal will then travel to Brighton and Southampton for their next two Premier League fixtures before hosting Norwich City at the Emirates Stadium on July 1.

