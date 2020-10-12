Arsenal Transfer News: Mesut Ozil Declines Opportunity To Join Saudi Side Al-Nassr For £5m

It is no hidden secret that Mesut Ozil has had a fallout with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta since the past season. The midfielder has fallen down the pecking order despite being the highest-paid player at the Emirates. The club were keen on selling him this summer but with no suitors lining up for the German, Ozil had to stay put. Mesut Ozil has now declined an offer from a Saudi Arabia-based club for a transfer worth a reported amount of £5 million.

Also Read | Arsenal transfer news: Arteta prioritises Jorginho transfer, Houssem Aouar latest and more

Mesut Ozil to Al-Nassr fails to materialise

According to a report by Tyc Sports, Mesut Ozil was offered a back-door exit by Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr after his dwindling game time at Arsenal. The club have offered a two-season deal to the Germany international. Mesut Ozil, though, is not content with the stipulated period in the deal and is looking for a longer collaboration.

According to Arsenal transfer news this week, Ozil has maintained that he is happy at London despite being frozen out of the matchday squad since the business end of the previous season. Speaking to The Athletic, the 2014 World Cup winner acceded that things have been difficult at Arsenal but he loves the club and he possesses the unilateral right to take a call on his departure.

Also Read | Arsenal transfer news: Aubameyang urges Gunners to get Houssem Aouar deal over the line

Mesut Ozil hopes for improved relationship at Arsenal

Mesut Ozil went on to assert that difficult situations never break him. Instead, it strengthens his resolve to outdo himself. He asserted that he will give everything for the Emirates-based outfit. The German maestro continued by stating that he has shown he has what it takes to bounce back into the first team in the past and harbours hope of regaining his lost prestige.

Mesut Ozil last participated in a competitive game for Arsenal in March, when he assisted Alexandre Lacazette's goal to help the Gunners claim a narrow 1-0 victory against West Ham. He hasn't stepped on the field in the Premier League ever since, despite making two appearances in the friendlies against Brentford and Aston Villa.

Also Read | Arsenal transfer news: Alexandre Lacazette to make way for Houssem Aouar?

Mesut Ozil's Arsenal contract runs until 2021

Mesut Ozil is bound with Arsenal by a contract that runs until June next year. With his future at the club all but fractured, the midfielder is set to leave the club as a free agent next summer. Beginning January, Mesut Ozil will be legally permitted to negotiate a free transfer with prospective clubs.

Also Read | Arsenal transfer news: Gunners to battle rivals Tottenham over Philippe Coutinho transfer

Image courtesy: Arsenal Instagram