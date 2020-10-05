Arsenal Transfer News: Arteta Prioritises Jorginho Transfer, Houssem Aouar Latest And More

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a transfer deadline day move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho after reports claimed that a deal for Lyon's Houssem Aouar could be off. The Gunners are set to launch a bid for Jorginho as Chelsea are keen on trimming their squad following a summer that has seen them spend over £210 million (€231m) on arrivals. Arsenal are also hopeful of bringing in Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid as Arteta plans to add some dynamism in his midfield to challenge for a top-four finish this term.

Arsenal transfer news: Jorginho transfer deadline day move to Arsenal on the cards

According to reports from Sky Sports, Arsenal are on the lookout to sign an 'anchor-man' in midfield and are keen on signing Jorginho from local London rivals Chelsea. It is believed that the north London outfit are prepared to pay around £40m (€44m) for the 28-year-old just before the transfer window shuts. Jorginho arrived at Stamford Bridge from Serie A club Napoli in the summer of 2018.

At the weekend, Jorginho contributed with two goals for Chelsea in their 4-0 win over Crystal Palace. However, Blues boss Frank Lampard considers the Brazilian-born Italian midfielder surplus to requirements given the number of top midfielders at his disposal. More so, Lampard is reportedly keen on Jorginho's sale as he plans to use the funds to make a last-ditch attempt at signing West Ham's Declan Rice.

Guendouzi joins Hertha Berlin from Arsenal on a loan deal, done and confirmed.



Jorginho is not joining Arsenal on #DeadlineDay as per @David_Ornstein.



Torreira deal with Atlético still ready to be announced... but need 1 player more to leave the club [after Kalinic > Verona] 🛑 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

However, the most recent reports from The Athletic have claimed that Jorginho won't be joining Arsenal on transfer deadline day. The report also claims that the Gunners are on the verge of loaning out Matteo Guendouzi to Hertha Berlin.

Arsenal transfer news: Lyon's Houssem Aouar not joining Arsenal this summer

Reports from The Evening Standard have claimed that a deal for Houssem Aouar to Arsenal has stumbled over the midfielder's price tag. The Champions League semi-finalists reportedly rejected a number of bids from Arsenal as they stood firm on their £45m (€50m) valuation of the 22-year-old. It is believed that Lyon are willing to sell Aouar to domestic rivals PSG instead as Thomas Tuchel's side can match their asking price.

One more time. Atlético Madrid are convinced Thomas Partey is staying. No Chelsea, no Arsenal. No chances as always said by July. Let’s see if there’ll be some late move to trigger his clause, but Atléti are not expecting anyone. ⚪️🔴 #CFC #AFC #DeadlineDay https://t.co/XWvOuOw2sT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

Arsenal transfer rumours: Thomas Partey to be included in Torreira deal?

Lucas Torreira is reportedly close to joining Atletico Madrid on a loan deal with an option of a permanent move to the Wanda Metropolitano. Arteta has long been an admirer of Thomas Partey and reportedly wants the Ghanaian included as part of the transfer for Torreira. However, Los Rojiblancos remain convinced that their 27-year-old defensive midfielder won't be leaving the club this window.

