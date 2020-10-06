Arsenal Transfers: Thomas Partey Makes Deadline Day Move, Torreira Joins Atletico On Loan

Premier League giants Arsenal were able to complete a deadline day transfer for long time target Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid. The Ghanaian star completed his medical on Monday after the Gunners triggered his £45 million (€50m) release clause. The north London outfit were also able to loan out midfielder Lucas Torreira to Atletico Madrid for the duration of the 2020-21 season.

🔏 @Thomaspartey22 has joined us from Atletico Madrid on a long-term contract#NoThomasNoPartey — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 5, 2020

Arsenal transfers on deadline day: Thomas Partey to Arsenal confirmed

Mikel Arteta's side were heavily linked with bringing in a defensive midfielder at the Emirates this season and had a long-vested interest in the services of Thomas Partey. Reports from ESPN claimed that Arsenal were intrigued by the prospect of Partey, but the Rojiblancos had refused to budge from their valuation. On transfer deadline day, Arsenal finally managed to wrap up a deal for the 27-year-old after paying Atletico Madrid Thomas Partey's £45 million (€50m) release clause in full.

Arsenal were struggling to finance a deal for Partey as they looked to trim a bloated squad. Reports claim that Partey has signed a four-year contract with Arsenal and the player will earn around £250,000 per week, which is a significant bum, given how he was the lowest-paid player at Atletico. However, Arsenal had to ensure that some of their players left the club in order to free up space for Partey's arrival on transfer deadline day.

Arsenal transfer news: Lucas Torreira joins Atletico Madrid on a loan deal

Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira was one of the players that needed to leave Arsenal in order to free up the space for Partey's arrival. The 24-year-old will spend the duration of the 2020-21 campaign at the Wanda Metropolitano and was reportedly keen on working with Diego Simeone. Serie A clubs Fiorentina and Torino were also keeping an eye on Torreira but the midfielder had his eyes set on a move to Atletico Madrid.

Torreira arrived at Arsenal in the summer of 2018 from Sampdoria for a transfer fee of around £27m (€30m). Since then, he’s made a total of 89 appearances for the Gunners and scored four times. The LaLiga side have the option to make the deal for Torreira permanent next summer for a fee of around £18m (€20m).

Arsenal transfer news: All Arsenal transfers this summer window

In Mikel Arteta's first summer transfer window as Arsenal boss, the club managed to sign Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille, Pablo Mari from Flamengo, William Saliba from Saint-Etienne, Willan from Chelsea and a deadline day move for Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid. Along with offloading Lucas Torreira, Arsenal also loaned out Matteo Guendouzi to Hertha Berlin just before the transfer window shut.

Image Credits - Arsenal Instagram / Twitter