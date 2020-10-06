Jack Wilshere Has £100,000-per-week Contract TERMINATED By West Ham On Deadline Day

Since his move from Arsenal to West Ham United two seasons ago, Jack Wilshere hasn’t had a positive impact on the club, largely due to his injury issues. With just six Premier League starts under his belt spanning two seasons, the midfielder has now agreed to terminate his contract with immediate effect, that leaves him without a club.

Jack Wilshere confirms contract termination on transfer deadline day

Jack Wilshere took to social media to confirm that his contract with West Ham has been terminated. The player recalled the time when he arrived at West Ham with a ray of hope, insisting that he has been an ardent fan of the club since his childhood days. But, things haven’t been working his way since his move from Arsenal, adds Jack Wilshere.

The midfielder was often sidelined due to his injury woes. But Jack Wilshere rubbishes off these claims, insisting that he has been completely fit over the course of the past eight months. He has trained hard on the field during this period, but could not convince West Ham United boss David Moyes on his ability to succeed on the field.

Jack Wilshere hints at future on transfer deadline day

Jack Wilshere asserts that he’s infuriated that his West Ham United contract was terminated, but he still believes he could contribute immensely. At an age of 28, he still has some more years of football left in him. The midfielder also hinted on his future course of action, stating that an announcement will be made soon.

Jack Wilshere had a year left on the contract that saw him earn £100,000 a week. The club have agreed to pay a significant sum to release him prematurely. His time at West Ham United was overshadowed by injuries – three to be specific. Two of those injuries were rectified only through surgeries.

West Ham United embroiled in financial crisis

Since joining the club from Arsenal in 2018, Jack Wilshere made only 19 appearances across all competitions. The Irons are struggling with finances amid the coronavirus pandemic and the release of the midfielder could allow the club to reset their priorities. West Ham United are keen on signing a centre-back, which is now possible only in the January transfer window.

Image courtesy: Jack Wilshere Instagram