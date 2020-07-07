Arsenal Vs Leicester Live Streaming, Team News, Premier League Preview

Arsenal will host Champions League-chasing Leicester at the Emirates on Matchday 34 in the Premier League this week. The Gunners will be hoping to continue their resurgence and claim a spot in the Europa League next season, while the Foxes cannot afford to drop any more points with Chelsea and Manchester United both hot on their heels. The clash will also see Golden Boot contenders Jamie Vardy and Pierre-Emerick Aubamaeyang clash at the Emirates on Tuesday (Wednesday IST). The Arsenal vs Leicester live match has the potential to be one of the games of the season with so much on the line as the business end of the season draws near. Here are the Arsenal vs Leicester live streaming details, Arsenal vs Leicester live match details, Arsenal vs Leicester live score updates, team news and predicted line-ups for the clash.

Arsenal vs Leicester live streaming: Arsenal vs Leicester live match preview

After suffering defeats in their first two games post restart, Mikel Arteta's side have bounced back in style, winning their next four with relative ease. The four-match winning run includes three victories away from home including the 2-0 win at The Molineux Stadium against Champions league chasing Wolves on Saturday. The Gunners are now just three points off Wolves at sixth place and could seal a Europa League spot as things stand due to Manchester City's UEFA ban.

Leicester City's Champions League ambitions were dealt a major blow due to their below-par performances post lockdown. In their first four matches since Premier League action resumed, the Foxes accumulated only two points out of a possible 12, losing to Chelsea and Everton, while drawing against Watford and Brighton. However, Jamie Vardy returned to top form and scored twice as Brendan Rodgers registered his first win after the restart after romping to a 3-0 win at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. The last encounter between these two teams ended in the favour of the Foxes, with Unai Emery's Arsenal losing 2-0 and Vardy and James Maddison getting on the scoresheet.

Arsenal vs Leicester live streaming: Arsenal vs Leicester live match team news

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has been ruled out for the season after suffering an injury during the Gunners' 2-1 loss to Brighton. Pablo Mari, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers are also ruled of the clash. Mesut Ozil and Nicolas Pepe's involvement in the clash is also doubtful. Leicester City's Ricardo Periera and Daniel Amartey are ruled out of the clash. James Maddison, Ben Chilwell and Ayoze Perez are injury doubts for the fixture.

Arsenal vs Leicester live streaming: Arsenal vs Leicester live match predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Emiliano Martinez; Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac, Hector Bellerin, Granit Xhaka, Daniel Ceballos; Kieran Tierney Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal vs Leicester live score: Arsenal vs Leicester live stream online

Football fans in India can watch Premier League live by tuning into the Star Sports Network. The Arsenal vs Leicester live telecast in India will be on Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 1/HD at 12:45 AM IST on July 7 (July 8, Wednesday morning in India). Fans can also watch the Arsenal vs Leicester live stream online on the Disney+Hotstar app on their phones, or log onto Hotstar's website. For highlights and Arsenal vs Leicester live score updates, fans can keep tabs on the social media handles of Arsenal, Leicester and the Premier League. Jio subscribers can also watch the Arsenal vs Leicester live streaming on the Jio TV app on their phones.

Arsenal vs Leicester live streaming: Arsenal vs Leicester live match details

When: Tuesday, July 7, (July 8, 12:45 AM IST for Indian viewers)

Where: Emirates Stadium

Where to watch: Star Sports Select, Disney+Hotstar, Jio TV.

(Image Credit: Premier League Twitter)