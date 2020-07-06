Aubameyang All But Confirms New Arsenal Contract With Social Media Gimmick

Arsenal fans have been waiting with bated breath as rumours about the Aubameyang contract extension circle in North London. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was recently linked with a move away from Arsenal, with Real Madrid rumoured to be one of the clubs interested in the Gabon international. However, Aubameyang looks to have given Arsenal fans waiting for the Aubameyang contract a boost on social media. His recent actions appear to confirm that the prolific striker will sign a new deal with the club.

Aubameyang gesture appears to confirm the star striker will stay at Arsenal

The innocuous confirmation was given by Aubameyang on social media this week. The former Dortmund star's latest gesture on an Instagram Live session appears to confirm that the Aubameyang contract talks have reached a fruitful conclusion. Aubameyang recently featured on an Instagram Live with his brother Willy, where he interacted with several Arsenal fans. The live session allowed Arsenal fans to send in their questions, and several supporters took the opportunity to inquire about the Aubameyang contract. One of the Arsenal fans asked Aubameyang to blink if he was going to sign the new contract with Arsenal.

The Arsenal player chose to respond to the fan's comment and his actions appear to suggest that he will be staying at the club. In an apparent answer to the question, Aubameyang winked at the camera shortly after the question came up. The Arsenal forward then went on to go through the game once again with a big smile on his face. After the forward’s hint, Arsenal fans started to celebrate that the Aubameyang contract was a done deal.

Aubameyang’s apparent confirmation of the contract comes after months of speculation involving the Arsenal striker. The Aubameyang contract has been a recurring discussion point over the past few months. While speaking to Telefoot in June, the Arsenal forward said that he hadn’t received a new offer from the club. Aubameyang then went on to reveal that nothing has been decided with Arsenal.

However, he gave Arsenal fans a boost after he confirmed that he will negotiate a contract with the club after Arsenal’s 4-0 win against Norwich. Aubameyang has been in excellent form this season. The Aubameyang Arsenal record for goals stands at 19 for the season. Recently, another Aubameyang Arsenal record was achieved by the player after he became the fastest player in club history to score 50 Premier League goals, surpassing Thierry Henry's record in the process.

Image Courtesy: instagram/aubameyang97