Arsenal's Willian Says He & Mikel Arteta Plan To Win The Champions League In Next 3 Years

Having secured a move from Chelsea to Arsenal as recently as last week, Willian has already set his targets with the Gunners straight. The Brazilian winger got his hands on the Europa League trophy as well as the Premier League title with Chelsea but is yet to taste success in the Champions League. Keeping this in mind, Willian and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta have chalked out an ambitious plan for the next few seasons.

Willian reveals Mikel Arteta's Champions League plan

Willian agreed to a three-year contract with the Gunners last week. In his first major interview with SunSport since joining Arsenal, the former Chelsea man shed light on the reason he was offered a three-year contract. Willian claims that the idea behind the stipulated period is to be a part of an ambitious plan and not just spend the final years of his career as a player just passing through.

Today is the start of a new challenge at the next stage of my career!



I’m excited about the Arsenal project and am grateful to the management team at the club for all their efforts and their trust in me. pic.twitter.com/n4CnuHc4xJ — Willian (@willianborges88) August 14, 2020

Willian revealed that Mikel Arteta informed him of the reason for offering him a three-year contract. He claimed Arteta first wants to secure Champions League qualification for the Gunners next season, followed by a triumph in the competition by the time he completes his contractual obligations at the Emirates.

Willian aiming for Champions League glory with Arsenal

Elaborating further on Mikel Arteta's Champions League plan, Willian insisted that he won almost every possible title during his seven-season stint with Chelsea. The Champions League was the only piece of silverware missing from his trophy and he is aiming to achieve that milestone with Arsenal. The Brazilian winger asserted that he hopes to get his hands on the Premier League title, having last lifted the silverware with the Blues in 2017.

Frank Lampard wanted Willian to continue

On being quizzed on the probability of winning the Champions League with Chelsea, Willian let loose at the Stamford Bridge outfit. The Brazilian star, now 32, claimed that the hierarchy in west London asserted they couldn't offer him a three-year contract extension, courtesy of his age. Willian believes he deserved a contract extension, having proved his fitness at the top level. He, however, insisted that Frank Lampard wanted him to continue, although he could not decline the offer presented by Arsenal.

Image courtesy: Mikel Arteta/Willian Twitter