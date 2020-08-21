Gabriel Magalhaes Transfer: Man United Set To Hijack Arsenal's Move For Lille Star?

Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes has courted interest from a host of European clubs and is all set for a move away from Ligue 1. According to reports, Arsenal were earmarked as favourites for the Gabriel Magalhaes transfer, while Napoli also remain keen on bringing the 22-year-old to Italy. While the Gabriel Magalhaes to Arsenal seemed all but done, reports suggest the Brazilian centre-back has delayed in making a final decision, expecting Man United to make a late bid for him.

Also Read: Arsenal transfer news: Who Is Gabriel Magalhaes? Arsenal, Napoli In A Transfer Tug Of War For Brazilian Defender

Arsenal transfer news: Gabriel Magalhaes to Manchester United? Red Devils target late bid for Lille star

According to The Telegraph, Lille centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes expects Manchester United to make a late bid to land him and has stalled on making a decision in his future. While Arsenal are leading the race for the 22-year-old, Man United are yet to register a bid, with Lille ready to sanction the Gabriel Magalhaes transfer for £22.6 million. Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to add another centre-back to his ranks and the Gabriel Magalhaes to Manchester United deal will see the Brazilian pair up with world-record signing Harry Maguire in the heart of the club's defence.

According to Arsenal transfer news, the Gunners have led the race for the Brazilian and have an arrangement in place for him to move to the Emirates Stadium, although Napoli have also targeted him and there is a belief that Manchester United will now make a dramatic move for the Gabriel Magalhaes transfer.

Also Read: Man United Transfer News: MUFC Add Sergio Romero In £70m Deal To Sign Jack Grealish

According to The Telegraph, Gabriel Magalhaes has delayed making a final decision on his future, with Man Utd set to make a late bid to secure his signature 😲



Leaving this one a bit late, already has an agreement with Arsenal 😬🇾🇪 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/WjrjzRBDjn — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) August 20, 2020

While the Arsenal transfer news suggests that the Gunners remain in pole position for the Gabriel Magalhaes transfer, the deal is yet to be finalised, opening the door for Manchester United to make a late bid. The 22-year-old has been subjected to a lot of interest from clubs since the Ligue 1 was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Everton signalling their interest in the Brazilian.

The Lille centre-back has emerged as a low-risk option for Premier League clubs given his asking price and experience in the Champions League. Solskjaer eyes the Gabriel Magalhaes transfer as competition for Victor Lindelof. The Red Devils also have Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Axel Tuanzebe amongst their ranks while are keen to sell Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones according to Man United transfer news.

Also Read: How Man United's financial Losses Due To COVID-19 Could Hamper Jadon Sancho Transfer

Also Read: Man United Transfer News: Juve’s Douglas Costa Emerges As An Alternative To Jadon Sancho

(Image Courtesy: Gabriel Magalhaes Instagram)