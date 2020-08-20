Arsenal Unveil New Away Kit For 2020-21 Inspired From Iconic Marble Halls Of Highbury

Ahead of the Premier League season, Arsenal unveiled there new away kit. The London club had already launched their home kit earlier and they showed off the new Arsenal away kit on Instagram as well. Several members of the squad, such as Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were seen sporting the new Arsenal away kit.

Premier League news: Arsenal away kit 2020-21 launched

Revealing the new Arsenal away kit, the London club shared an innovating video on Instagram. While sharing the video, Arsenal wrote that the new away kit is steeped in history and focused on the future. The Arsenal away kit 2020-21 is available for fans to purchase online as well as in-stores.

According to Arsenal’s official website, the Arsenal Adidas kit pays homage to the famous marble walls of the famous East Stand of Arsenal’s old home ground, Highbury. Built in 1936, the East Stand’s façade still remains in place at the Emirates Stadium, serving as a reminder of the club’s glorious history. The video shared by club which revealed the Arsenal Adidas kit is quite interesting as well.

It beings with visuals of the East Stand’s marble walls, showing off the mosaics of some of the famous players that have donned the Arsenal jersey in the past. The video also sees several names of Arsenal’s current squad members feature in it as well. While players like Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka find their names carved on chess pieces, former goalkeeper David Seaman and current full-back Kieran Tierney found themselves on painting and statues.

The video ends with a visual of the Arsenal Adidas kit with a hilarious interaction in the end as well. The Arsenal 2020-21 kit will be worn for the first time on August 22, when the club faces of Paris Saint-Germain in the Women’s Champions League quarter-final.

Fans offer mixed reactions to Arsenal away kit

I'm not going to lie, I like it myself, then again I'm a fan of some of the louder kits 😂 — Alejalandalus VIII (@whiskeezyPapi) August 20, 2020

Lovely video, it did it's very best to transform my opinion on the shirt..it really did.



But...it's a terrible shirt



Unfortunately!!! — anenglishmaninspain (@AndyElche) August 20, 2020

As soon as the new Arsenal away kit was launched, fans were quick to share their views about the new jersey. While some fans weren’t impressed with the Arsenal Adidas kit, others were. Many Arsenal fans expressed their satisfaction at Arsenal’s special announcement video for the new kit, also writing that they were happy to see Arsenal pay a tribute to the club’s rich history. However, some fans hilariously trolled the club for the video too, suggesting that it looked like the club spent its entire budget on the Arsenal away kit announcement video.

Image Courtesy: twitter/arsenal