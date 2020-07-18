Arsenal Vs Man City Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, FA Cup Semi-final Live

Arsenal face Manchester City in the semi-final of the FA Cup at the Wembley Stadium this weekend. The Arsenal vs Man City FA Cup live match will take place on July 17, Saturday night (Sunday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:15 AM IST. Here is the Arsenal vs Man City prediction, Arsenal vs Man City h2h, Arsenal vs Man City live stream and Arsenal vs Man City team news.

FA Cup live: Arsenal vs Man City live stream details and preview

Both Arsenal and Man City will have to be at their best in the FA Cup live match as they look to secure a place in this year’s final. Arsenal are the most successful team in the history of the FA Cup, having won the cup a record 13 times. Man City, on the other hand, are the current holders of the FA Cup, having lifted the trophy last season. Arsenal look to have prioritised the competition, as Mikel Arteta fielded a much-changed side against Liverpool in the Premier League. The Gunners will come into this game with their confidence high as they beat the Premier League champions 2-1 at the Emirates. Man City come into the game on the back of a victory as well, having beaten Bournemouth in their most recent Premier League encounter.

Also Read: Arteta's Baptism By Fire, Defensive Frailties & Euro Vision: Nketiah On All Things Arsenal

Arsenal vs Man City live stream: Arsenal vs Man City prediction

Date and time: Saturday night, July 18 (Sunday morning for Indian viewers), 12:15 AM IST

Saturday night, July 18 (Sunday morning for Indian viewers), 12:15 AM IST Venue: Wembley Stadium

Wembley Stadium Arsenal vs Man City live stream: Sony TEN 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) Sony LIV App

Also Read: MATCHDAY: Man City Play Arsenal In FA Cup Semis

Arsenal vs Man City h2h record

Man City have won all the Arsenal vs Man City h2h clashes this season, beating the Gunners in both Premier League encounters. However, when it comes to the FA Cup, Arsenal are ahead in the Arsenal vs Man City h2h stats. The last time these two sides met in the FA Cup was in 2017, when Arsenal beat Man City in the semi-final.

Also Read: Arsenal Come Out To WWE Superstar Triple H’s Theme Song For Second Half Of Liverpool Clash

Arsenal vs Man City prediction: Arsenal vs Man City team news

Arsenal: Arsenal will be without the services of several players through injury and suspension. Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers miss out through injuries, while Eddie Nketiah will miss the game as the youngster serves the final of his 3-match suspension.

Manchester City: The Cityzens are in much better shape coming into the FA Cup live match. Pep Guardiola’s side are only missing star striker Sergio Aguero through injury.

Arsenal vs Man City live stream: Arsenal vs Man City probable playing 11

Arsenal: Martinez; Mustafi, Luiz, Tierney; Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka; Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Martinez; Mustafi, Luiz, Tierney; Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka; Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Sterling, Jesus, Bernardo

Also Read: Gundogan Delves Into ‘El Mago’ David Silva’s Legacy And The Heir To His Throne, Phil Foden

Arsenal vs Man City prediction

According to our Arsenal vs Man City prediction, Manchester City are the favourites to win this encounter.

Image Courtesy: instagram/arsenal, instagram/mancity