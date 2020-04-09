Premier League Players Being Portrayed As Anti-Christ: PFA Deputy CEO Bobby Barnes

Professional Football Association (PFA) deputy Bobby Barnes believes that the Premier League players are portrayed as Anti-Christ amid their standoff against the Premier League paycut policy. Due to the suspension of the Premier League, clubs have accrued heavy financial losses due to coronavirus in UK, with suggestions claiming that a Premier League paycut policy should be introduced.

Footballers Anti-Christ? Premier League players pressurised for pay cut?

From helping local food banks to calling isolated fans, Premier League clubs and their foundations have been working hard to support their local communities.



Here’s a look at a few of the many things they have been doing: https://t.co/DpP0WLJENa



👇 pic.twitter.com/3f8AWKTsNq — Premier League (@premierleague) April 2, 2020

Premier League players have been on the receiving end for the denial to accept the paycut policy. The PFA has come out in support of the players asking them to stand firm on their stance. Now, PFA deputy Bobby Barnes feels that the players are made scapegoats for the ongoing financial crisis due to the spread of the coronavirus in UK.

PFA official slams portrayal of Premier League players as Anti-Christ

While speaking to The Times, Bobby Barnes has asserted that he doesn’t want players to be demonised in the garb of Premier League pay cut policy. He claimed that there are other sportsmen who are paid more than the Premier League players, citing the examples of basketball, NFL and baseball. He slammed the Premier League pay cut policy, saying that the players do not buy a gold Rolls Royce every day with their club fees.

Premier League players under pressure from Matt Hancock?

Booby Barnes asserted that the Premier League players were made to look as Anti-Christ because they’re seen as well-paid young men. The players were being portrayed as people who lack social conscience, terming it as grossly unfair.

Bobby Barnes’ comments are significant due to the recent comments made by UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock. Hancock had appealed to the Premier League players to accept the Premier League paycut policy. The Premier League players should share the financial burden of the clubs at the time of distress, said Hancock.

