Man United Legend Roy Keane Regrets Being 'too Kind' As People 'stabbed Him In The Chest'

Man United great Roy Keane has surprisingly claimed that he regrets being 'too soft' during his playing career despite holding a reputation as an argumentative hard man in football. As a Man United footballer, Roy Keane had a number of famously heated battles with Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira. Thie Irishman also drew plenty of criticism for his stamp on Manchester City's Alf Inge Haaland in 2001 and Roy Keane has now made some controversial statements as a football pundit, claiming that people 'stabbed him in the chest' because he was 'too nice'.

Man United legend Roy Keane reveals regret

While speaking to The Irish Independent, seven-time English champion Roy Keane expressed his regret of being 'too soft' with people at times as a footballer. The Man United legend also went on to claim that he was a bit 'too hard at times' but mostly it was his kind nature that led to people 'stabbing him in the chest and not in the back'. While reflecting on his career as a footballer at Man United and his managerial career, Roy Keane, by his own admission, surprisingly explained that he was 'too nice' to people. Having won a Champions League, seven Premier League titles and four FA Cups with Man United, Roy Keane embarked on two-year managerial stints at Sunderland and Ipswich Town.

Roy Keane: "Sometimes I was too hard. Sometimes I was too soft. If I was critical, looking back on my own career and how I dealt with people, even in management - and people mightn't believe this - but I reckon that sometimes I was too nice to people." [Independent ie] — RedReveal (@RedReveal) June 22, 2020

As a player, Roy Keane was famously involved in a number of zestful, intense encounters with Arsenal great Patrick Vieira in the Premier League during the early period of the noughties. During that time, Patrick Vieira and Roy Keane battled it out for their respective sides to become the dominant force in the Premier League. Their infamous row during the Highbury tunnel incident in 2005 has become a part of Premier League folklore and the two were often involved in scraps on the pitch as well.

Tottenham vs Man United: Roy Keane on De Gea

The comments made by Roy Keane on De Gea garnered plenty of attention on social media after the Tottenham vs Man United game. Roy Keane was left fuming after the Spaniard's display in the 1-1 draw against Jose Mourinho's Spurs on Saturday night. On Sky Sports, the flabbergasted Irish pundit stated that he was 'sick to death' with De Gea, labelling the 29-year-old as the most 'overrated Man United goalkeeper' following his error in the Tottenham vs Man United game. Keane also slammed Man United captain Harry Maguire for getting easily beaten by Steven Bergwijn in the build-up to the goal.

Image Credits - Premierleague.com