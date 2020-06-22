Manchester City's Owners Donate Another ₹9.4 Crore For Sister Clubs' COVID-19 Relief Plans

Manchester City’s owners, the City Football Group (CFG) recently announced their Cityzens Giving For Recovery programme. The 12-month recovery campaign brings together its 9 clubs, staff, players, coaches and fans to help communities get back on their feet post the coronavirus pandemic.

The City Football Group is the world’s leading private owner and operator of football clubs. It is known for its ownership of English Premier League Champions, Manchester City FC, New York City FC in the Unites States, Melbourne City FC in Australia, J-League champions, Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan, Montevideo City Torque in Uruguay, Girona FC in Spain, Sichuan Jiuniu FC in China, Lommel SK in Belgium and the Ranbir Kapoor co-owned ISL side Mumbai City FC in India

Cityzens Giving For Recovery Programme aims to help communities get back on their feet

Ever since the pandemic, CFG and its affiliates have been supporting emergency COVID-19 response initiatives for the past 3 months. This has been done by almost £1,000,000 (₹9.4 crore) of donations, in-kind support and loaning of facilities. CFG will also enable every member of staff across its network to spend a day volunteering, while also allowing fans to become part of the relief efforts.

Fans can do this by donating to the projects, fundraising and submitting ideas to help their communities. Even Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has donated £920,000 (₹8.7 crore) to help provide medical equipment in the fight against coronavirus in Spain. During the recent Premier League restart, Manchester City unveiled a new logo on the front of their shirts, as part of an effort to promote the Cityzens Giving For Recovery programme.

Manchester City owner’s Cityzens Giving For Recovery Programme helps Indians through ISL side Mumbai City FC

The Citizens Giving For Recovery program will be supporting relief efforts in Mumbai through Mumbai City FC via the Oscar Foundation. The Oscar Foundation is a football for development non-profit organisation which is dedicated to empowering children and youth in low-income communities in India. Headquartered in Mumbai, the foundation has impacted the lives of 12,000+ children and youth over the last nine years.

Both CFG and Mumbai City FC will be helping the Oscar Foundation build digital education centres so children can access online education. The foundation also helps in addressing the risk for children when social distancing is implemented in schools.

Speaking about the programme, Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano said the multi-faceted Cityzens Giving For Recovery campaign will allow CFG to help as many people as they can to recover. He said the local resources of CFG’s nine clubs, their network of offices, staffs, and payers have focused their efforts on this initiative.

Image Courtesy: mancity.com