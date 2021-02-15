Arsene Wenger Reveals Arsenal's Desperate Plans To Sign Jamie Vardy For £20m In 2016

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has opened up about Arsenal’s intentions to sign Leicester City star Jamie Vardy over half a decade ago. Wenger revealed that the Gunners tried to sign Jamie Vardy and pursue the English international to join them in 2016.

The London based outfit attempted to trigger Jamie Vardy’s £20 million release clause immediately after Leicester City lifted the Premier League. Wenger mentioned how he tried everything he could to persuade Jamie Vardy and recalled a meeting between him and the striker following Euro 2016.

Jamie Vardy to Arsenal: How did Arsene Wenger try to sign the Englishman?

The former Arsenal boss shared how he could not convince Vardy to switch and make a move from the Foxes and play for the Gunners. Speaking with Richard Keys, Wenger was asked how close he was to signing Vardy. He revealed that the club offered the striker a lot of money at the time.

The Frenchman added that Leicester had just won the Championship in 2016, and Vichai did not want to lose him at the time. Wenger revealed how Leicester went on to offer Vardy a longer contract for the same amount if not more which made the English international remain at the King Power stadium.

Jamie Vardy transfer: Why did the deal collapse?

Arsenal’s transfer negotiator in 2016, Dick Law, spoke to The Athletic and went on to mention how the deal went south. He mentioned how Vardy visited the club with his wife Rebekah after the Gunners had agreed on a deal with Leicester and the player. Law mentioned how the English striker sat on the couch in front of Wenger and then he backed off from the deal.

Speaking on his failed move to Arsenal, Sunsport had quoted Vardy saying how he tried to look at both the pros and cons of the move. Vardy mentioned how Arsenal believed that they could help Vardy score more with players like Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil creating chances alongside him. The Gunners also thought they could benefit from having a striker like him at the top finishing off chances.

However, Vardy went on to speak how he looked at the tactical aspect as Arsenal played out a possession-based style of play which was a major letdown for him. He spoke how Arsenal’s style of play did not see them move the ball forward quickly. While on the other hand, Leicester move the ball up fast while Vardy does what he likes, which is, making those runs behind the opponents’ defence.

Vardy, who had recently gotten married back then in 2016 was also expecting his second child when Arsenal looked to sign him. He went on to add how he even looked at new schools for the children along with his wife. But he felt that at that stage of life his heart and head wanted him to stay at Leicester.