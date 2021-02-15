Aubameyang Strikes 1st Premier League Hat-trick Vs Leeds, Dedicates Matchball To His Kids

Premier League outfit Arsenal succeeded in ending their three-game winless run in the competition when they took on Leeds United on Sunday. The Gunners went on to net four times in the game to seal a comfortable win for manager Mikel Arteta. Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang went on to bag his first hat-trick in the Premier League, later promising to gift the match ball to his kids.

Aubameyang hat-trick helps Arsenal vs Leeds

Aubameyang opened the scoring for the hosts in the 13th minute as he cut down from the left flank to strike a low lying shot to beat Illan Meslier. With the half-time approaching, the Leeds shot-stopper took long to play the pass only for Bukayo Saka to close down on him. His attempt to win the ball back resulted in a foul on the Arsenal forward.

The referee was quick to point at the spot with Aubameyang calmly slotting the ball past the keeper to double the lead. Hector Bellerin made it 3-0 for Arteta after a brilliant effort from Dani Ceballos in the final minute of the first half. The former Borussia Dortmund superstar went on to complete his hat-trick within two minutes of the second half.

Aubameyang gifts match ball to kids

The Gabon international succeeded in meeting an exceptional cross from Smith Rowe to head it past Meslier. Leeds appeared to put up a resilient fight when they struck twice, courtesy of goals from Pascal Struijk and Helder Costa. But they did fall short, with Arsenal still winning the tie with a two-goal lead.

This was Aubameyang's first hat-trick in the Premier League. And the 31-year-old Arsenal skipper has promised to gift the match ball to his kids, Pierre Jr and Curtys. "I’m really happy and my kids are going to be happy because they’re going to get it. It means a lot to me. I’m a guy who always works hard and tries to give the best — first for my family and the team as well."

Arsenal sit 10th in Premier League table

The Gabon international missed out of action for three games in January following his mother's illness. And he wasn't shy to accede that he has had a rough patch recently. "But now it’s time to get the smile back, win games and score goals. Everyone gave a lot of love to me, my mum and my family," said Aubameyang. Meanwhile, Arsenal now sit 10th in the Premier League table, with 34 points in 24 games.

Image courtesy: Aubameyang Twitter