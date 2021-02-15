Man United Net Just Once Vs West Brom Despite 707 Passes, 7 Shots On Goal & 74% Possession

Manchester United's embarrassing form continued against West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League. The Red Devils went on to share the spoils for the second consecutive time in the Premier League, with the previous clash against Everton ending in a 3-3 stalemate. As the match stats hint at dominance from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men, it also sheds light on the ineffectiveness of the team's frontline to fire in goals.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes teaches daughter English in this adorable video; Man United fans in awe

West Brom vs Man United: Lindelof slammed following Diagne's opener

Man United suffered an early setback in the game when West Brom bagged the lead as early as the 2nd minute. Mbaye Diagne succeeded in meeting an exceptional cross from Conor Gallager to head it past shot-stopper David de Gea. The goal wasn't without controversy as the goalscorer seen outmuscling Victor Lindelof to get onto the header.

Maguire and Lindelof are always crying for a foul instead of clearing the ball pisses me off pic.twitter.com/dWg2EG4kvQ — MO🥸 (@Ahnice_Mo) February 14, 2021

The duo of Harry Maguire and Lindelof have often been criticised for their lack of defensive stability. And Maguire has come in his player's defence. Speaking to MUFC TV, Maguire insisted Diagne should have been penalised for over muscling Lindelof. Meanwhile, West Brom came close to double their lead twice in the first half but fell short of the firepower to get the ball past the net.

Also Read | Man United fan from India reveals daughter's special act on Beckham's birthday: Watch

Bruno Fernandes goal to Man United's rescue, team end up with 74% possession

Solskjaer's men were back in the game just before the closing minutes of the first half. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes struck a sensational volley past Sam Johnstone to cancel Diagne's early opener. But the travelling side could not salvage a win with their ineffectiveness on the fore in the second half.

A quick look at the match stats is enough to suggest Man United's dominance in the game. Solskjaer's men managed 74% possession in the game, racking up 707 passes to their credit. Man United had an 85% pass accuracy in the game. Ironically, the Throstles barely managed 253 passes against the travelling team.

Also Read | Man United fan reveals how Solskjaer’s classy message helped with his mental health issues

Man United stats: More attempts on target for Red Devils

Man United had more attempts on goal than the hosts but failed to net it past the net, with Bruno Fernandes' stunning volley being the only exception. The Old Trafford outfit managed 10 shots in the game, with seven being on target. Interestingly, West Brom racked up seven shots in total, three of which were direct on goal.

Also Read | Man United players don't trust Donny van de Beek yet: Former Premier League star

Image courtesy: Bruno Fernandes Instagram