Bruno Fernandes, Solskjaer CLASH During West Brom Draw After Disagreement Over Positioning

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes stood out from the rest as Manchester United were forced to settle for a draw on Sunday. The Red Devils conceded initially only for the midfielder to equalise. This was Man United's second successive draw in the Premier League, further widening the point-deficit over Manchester City. With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now under the scanner, a startling report suggests Fernandes ended up arguing with the manager on the field.

Bruno Fernandes and Solskjaer clash during West Brom draw

According to a report by Daily Star, Bruno Fernandes and Solskjaer ended up clashing on the field during the clash against West Brom. The Norwegian tactician instructed Bruno Fernandes to operate towards the right flank. But the former Sporting Lisbon superstar urged him to let him play in the middle of the field, citing sufficient space to exploit.

Solskjaer fuming at Bruno Fernandes and is telling him to use more of the space on the right.



Bruno: "But the space is there (down the middle)."



Solskjaer responds angrily with, "THAT IS ANTHO'S SPACE!" #mufc [@BradJCox_] — The United Devils (@TheUnitedDevils) February 14, 2021

But Solskjaer was adamant that the 26-year-old leave the space for Anthony Martial and continued complaining about Bruno Fernandes' positioning. The clash comes at a time when the Red Devils are already under pressure due to their struggling form on the field during the past few games.

Bruno Fernandes goal turns crucial for Man United

Meanwhile, Man United could only salvage a single point against West Brom on Sunday after conceding early in the game. Striker Mbaye Diagne succeeded in heading home an exceptional cross from Conor Gallager to put the hosts in front as early as the 2nd minute. But Bruno Fernandes struck a sensational volley in the closing minutes of the first half to cancel the opener.

Despite the draw, Man United's forwards have come in for some massive criticism for no-show in front of goal. The travelling side managed 74% possession against West Brom, while also hitting seven shots on target. But their strikers proved ineffective in front of goal with Anthony Martial facing the heat in particular.

Man United's point-deficit with Man City widens

Man United have notched up just one victory in the previous five Premier League games as they ease up the lead for Man City at the top. Solskjaer's men have racked up 46 points in 23 games and have a seven-point deficit against their city rivals despite playing a game more. Man United will next play Real Sociedad in the Round of 32 of the Europa League on Thursday.

