Arteta Shrugs Off Questions Over His Arsenal Future Amid Worst Start To Season In 39 Years

Mikel Arteta's Gunners went down against Wolves this weekend, making it the club's worst start to a league season since 1981-82. A 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers meant it was Arsenal's fifth loss of the season, which leaves them 14th in the Premier League standings, eight points from the bottom of the league.

Speaking to the media after the Arsenal vs Wolves game, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insisted that he is not worried about his own position. "It's something that the day I decided to be a coach I know that one day I will be sacked or leave the football club," he said. "I don't know if it's the day after I sign my contract, in a month's time, a year's time or six months' time. I never worry about it."

Also Read | Tottenham Announce 2,000 Fans Will Be Present For North London Derby Against Arsenal

Arteta went on to state that his only target is to get his players performing to the best of their ability and that it will take time to fix this Arsenal side. "My only concern is to get the best out of the players, give the best possible service to the club and become better and better. I know, I repeat, in this profession, one day I will get the sack or leave but I don't know when that is going to happen," says the Arsenal boss.

Also Read | Messi Pays Tribute To Maradona With The Newell's Old Boys' Shirt Of The Argentina Great

Arsenal's stats have been worrying for some time but this has now officially been the Gunners' worst start in 39 years. The Arsenal vs Wolves game was an opportunity for Mikel Arteta to close the gap to the top to just five points. However, the team squandered the opportunity. " We have to improve clearly, we are not nearly good enough for this football club and we have to change that dramatically," Arteta underscored.

Unai Emery was sacked as Arsenal manager on this day in 2019 with a 49% win percentage in the Premier League.



Since then, Arsenal have won 40% of their total Premier League games and 43% of those under Mikel Arteta. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/drdjB3FyXX — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 29, 2020

Also Read | Goa Eye Season's First Win Against NorthEast United

Arteta concerned by his team’s recent poor run

Reflecting on the loss to Wolves, Arteta said: “A really bad result. The performance, in the first half we had our moments, they had two shots on target and they scored twice. We had a great reaction in the second half, we went all for it. I think the team showed a desire, how much they wanted to win the game."

The manager also accepted responsibility for the start to the season and said that he is concerned since they've lost three games in a row at home.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Admits Going Through A ‘hard Situation’ After Man United Transfer Saga

Image credits: Arsenal.com