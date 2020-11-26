Jadon Sancho Admits Going Through A ‘hard Situation’ After Man United Transfer Saga

Borussia Dortmund ace Jadon Sancho admits going through a hard situation after the transfer saga involving Manchester United during the summer transfer window. The winger had been persistently linked with a move to Old Trafford but the deal failed to materialise this past summer. The Red Devils refused to match Borussia Dortmund’s £108 million valuation of the player and Sancho ended up staying in Germany.

The Dortmund sensation was impressive last campaign. However, that form has eluded him this season and he's yet to score in the Bundesliga. The Man United transfer target got on the scoresheet against Club Brugge in Dortmund's 3-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League and post the match in an interaction with the media admitted that he was in a hard situation.

"I am just happy that I am playing," Sancho told DAZN. "I have coaches and teammates that believe in me. Recently, it's been a hard situation for me. But it's all about how I come back and have performances like this [against Brugge]. They will hopefully get me back to the top, how I was playing before."

Jadon Sancho to Man United? Red Devils likely to renew efforts to sign him next year

Sancho is an obvious name that will be spoken about and Solskjaer really wanted him last summer. However, the chances of signing Jadon Sancho in January look slim as Dortmund have time and again stated they are dead set against shaking things up in the winter window. Manchester United may have to play the waiting game to bring Sancho back to England.

Solskjær: "Dean [Henderson] wants to stay at #mufc and play for Man United. I can’t see the logic in only one more appearance before Christmas. Do you know how many games we have?" #mulive [men] — utdreport (@utdreport) November 23, 2020

Manchester United transfer news: Dean Henderson uncertain and other updates

As per reports goalkeeper, Dean Henderson is frustrated by his decision to stay, as he hasn’t had an opportunity to play regularly and is likely to push for a loan move as he aims for match time. Henderson has reportedly sensed that time is running out for him to push for a starting place as England's No. 1 at next summer's European Championships. Nick Pope and Jordan Pickford have been favoured by Gareth Southgate and with only a handful of appearances, it will be difficult for Dean Henderson to be the first choice.

Sergio Romero will be another goalkeeper to exit Old Trafford after initially being denied a summer switch. The club stalled the keepers' loan move to Everton over financial disagreements but now are said to be willing to cash in on him in the new year and according to Mirror, Romero could be allowed to leave should any potential suitor cough up £2.5m.

