Tottenham Announce 2,000 Fans Will Be Present For North London Derby Against Arsenal

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have announced that they will allow up to 2,000 fans inside their Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the highly-anticipated north London derby against Arsenal on December 6. This will be the first time fans will be allowed to step inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since March. However, the statement from Spurs also claimed that fans need to comply with the COVID-19 protocols set by the Premier League as well as respect social distancing protocol.

ALSO READ: Thanksgiving 2020: Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford Send Out Heartwarming Wishes

Tottenham vs Arsenal: Fans to return in Spurs stadium for crunch North London derby

On Friday, Tottenham released a statement confirming that they would see their fans return in their stadium from next month onwards. The statement read that 2,000 fans will be allowed to watch the game between Spurs and Arsenal on December 6. The UK Government confirmed that London had been placed in Tier 2 of the new localised COVID-19 restriction measures which allow a limited amount of fans to return to stadiums.

It still won't quite be the same just yet, but we can't wait to have you back 🤍 💙 #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/IPlC7iLSDz — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 27, 2020

ALSO READ: Van De Beek To Juventus? Man United's Summer Signing Linked With Shock Move To Serie A

However, the attendance of away supporters is still not permitted within the initial return of fans and will continue to be reviewed by the Premier League. Spurs added that although they wished for more than just 2,000 fans in the stadium for the game against Arsenal, they hope for more positive news in the near future. All match tickets will be digital and activated upon completion of a health questionnaire.

We are pleased to confirm we shall be opening our doors to 2,000 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time since March for our Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday 6 December.



More information ⤵️#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 27, 2020

Those who show symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed the attend the games in the stadiums. More so, fans will have to comply with the rules and regulations of the Premier League's COVID-19 protocols.

Premier League fans to return soon? COVID-19 effect in the UK

Earlier this week, the Premier League confirmed the return of fans inside stadiums. However, only 10 out of the 20 clubs will allow supporters in their respective stadiums on matchdays. For now, no fans will be allowed at Aston Villa, Burnley, Leeds, Leicester, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle, Sheffield United, West Brom or Wolves.

ALSO READ: Diego Maradona’s Agent Wants Probe Into 'criminal Idiocy' From Ambulance Response Team

According to Worldometer, there have been a total of 1,574,562 COVID-19 cases in the UK. There have been 57,031 deaths recorded so far while 1,480 remain in critical condition.

ALSO READ: David Alaba To Chelsea? Bayern Defender's Agent Set To Begin Talks In January

Image Credits - Tottenham Twitter