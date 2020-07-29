Barcelona's Vidal Questions Zidane's Team Selection, Defends 'brother' James Rodriguez

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal believes James Rodriguez has a problem with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. Arturo Vidal, who has played alongside Rodriguez at Bayern Munich, has suggested the 29-year-old should search for a new club for next season. Real Madrid signed James Rodrigues in 2014 for a huge sum of €75 million (£68m/$85m) but the Columbian eventually fell down the pecking order at the Bernabeu. James Rodgriguez was then sent out on a two-year loan to Bayern Munich in 2017.

James Rodriguez transfer: Colombian unhappy at Real Madrid

James Rodriguez returned to Real Madrid in 2019 but struggled to find playing time under Zinedine Zidane. There were many rumours surrounding a souring of the relationship between Zinedine Zidane and James Rodriguez as the 2019-20 season proceeded. Real Madrid won the LaLiga this season but James Rodriguez played little part in their exploits.

James Rodriguez was handed only 14 appearances for Real Madrid in the season. Zinedine Zidane also hinted about an on-going feud between the club and the player when the Frenchman revealed that James "wanted to be left out" in Los Blancos' 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on July 5.

Barcelona's Arturo Vidal considers James Rodriguez his brother

Arturo Vidal talked about his strong relationship with James Rodriguez which they developed during their time at Bayern Munich. Arturo Vidal, in an interview with Win Sports, said: "James and I are brothers, we forged an incredible friendship in Munich. We talk all the time, on holiday we did and it's annoying that he has problems with the coach. James has a high level to play as a starter for that team and I don't know why they didn't give him a chance this year." The 33-year-old later added that he hopes James Rodriguez makes the best decision for himself in the future. The Chilean believes Rodriguez will have to grow and search for his future where he can play and enjoy football.

(Image Courtesy: James Rodriguez/Instagram)