Chelsea Transfer News: Lampard Looking To Sell Kepa With Onana, Oblak, Pope Lined Up

Frank Lampard is seemingly unhappy with club-record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea are planning to replace the 25-year-old Spaniard. Kepa has been in abysmal form throughout the season and failed to rise up to expectations after the Blues signed him for a record sum of £71.6 million from Athletic Bilbao back in 2018. Frank Lampard has reportedly lined up alternatives for Kepa with the likes of Jan Oblak, Nick Pope and Andre Onana in consideration. Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak remains Chelsea's top priority but Diego Simeone has made it clear the Slovenian 'keeper is not for sale.

Football transfer news: Chelsea looking for Kepa Arrizabalaga's replacement

Chelsea will have to dig deep into their pockets and splash out the entirety of the £110m release clause if they wish to sign Jan Oblak from Atletico Madrid. Chelsea could also opt for Ajax's Andre Onana as the Dutch giants might agree to listen to offers for the 24-year-old. Nick Pope proved his mettle in Premier League as he managed to keep 15 clean sheets for Burnley this season. Chelsea might be interested in signing the Englishman as a replacement for Kepa. As reported by Sky Sports, Frank Lampard is likely to start Willy Caballero in their FA Cup final against Arsenal. This comes after Lampard left Kepa out of Chelsea's starting XI in their crunch game against Wolves on Matchday 38.

Chelsea transfer news: Kepa poor run in Premier League

Some Kepa stats this season:



- He has the worst save percentage in Premier League history (to play 10+ games), with 54.5%. 730th place.



- He has conceded 8% of Chelsea’s Premier League goals since 1992 in 2 years.



- For 14/47 goals conceded this season, he didn’t move (30%). pic.twitter.com/Vcocv4sj9k — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) July 27, 2020

Chelsea transfer news: Frank Lampard looking to continue rebuild

Frank Lampard has handed Willy Caballero a start in all of Chelsea's FA Cup clashes this season except their 2-0 win against Liverpool in March. Chelsea conceded a total of 54 times in the Premier League season which is more than any other side in the top 10. Frank Lampard and Chelsea have been busy in the transfer window as they pulled off a couple of high-profile signings in the form of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner from Ajax and RB Leipzig respectively. Chelsea are also interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz and are preparing to bid for the German. Kai Havertz has been on the scoresheet 12 times in 30 Bundesliga games this season.

(Image Courtesy: Kepa, Oblak, Chelsea/Instagram)