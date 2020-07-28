Barcelona Could Take Legal Action As Arthur Melo Refuses To Play In The Champions League

Barcelona could end up taking legal action against Arthur Melo as the Brazilian midfielder is unwilling to join the side for the rest of their Champions League campaign. Barcelona agreed a swap deal between 23-year-old Melo and Juventus' Miralem Pjanic earlier this year. Barcelona lost their LaLiga title against rivals Real Madrid but they still have the Champions League to fight for. However, it is reported that Arthur Melo has refused to join the Catalans for the Champions League restart.

//POR SI LES INTERESA//@arthurhromelo está negociando con el Barça desligarse ya del club ante la falta de oprtunidades y de minutos. En breve, más info en @espnfc @ESPNDeportes — moisESPN (@moillorens) July 27, 2020

Arthur Melo unhappy with Barcelona

As reported by Diario Sport, Arthur Melo has informed Barcelona that he has no intention of joining the club to complete whatever is left of the season. Arthur Melo is seemingly adamant regarding his decision as he did not return to train on Monday. Barcelona are reportedly considering filing a suit against the Brazilian as his actions come as a breach of contract. Arthur Melo left for Ibiza as soon as the LaLiga season was completed and later travelled to Brazil instead of returning to Barcelona.

Barcelona previously warned the player that he might face serious consequences if he does not return to Camp Nou but Melo seems to have ignored all the threats. Barcelona are scheduled to face Napoli in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash. Barcelona will host Napoli on August 9 at Camp Nou.

Arthur Melo was reportedly unhappy with the Barcelona-Juventus deal as he wished to stay with the Catalans. However, Barcelona were keen to go ahead with the deal since it would help them balance the books. Arthur Melo could play a key role for Juventus next season as the Maurizio Sarri's side are seemingly lacking in midfield. The Old Lady was in a desperate need of a creative midfielder and the entry of Melo could work in Sarri's favour as he looks to fine-tune Juve's style of play. Juventus clinched their 9th Serie A title in a row after they won 2-0 against Sampdoria earlier this week.

(Image Courtesy: Melo/Instagram)