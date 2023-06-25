Lionel Messi Gets Stunning Reception On His Return To Newell's Old Boys Club - WATCH

Why you're reading this: Lionel Messi helped Argentina win the prestigious FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986 in Qatar last year. This was the first time the Argentine side held the biggest prize in international football, having previously lifted it under Diego Maradona. Months after winning the World Cup, Messi returned to Newell’s famous stadium in Rosario for the first time in 14 years.

3 Things You Need To Know

FIFA World Cup 2022 was the third time Argentina won the World Cup

Lionel Messi was born in Rosario and played for the Newell’s Old Boys youth team

He left Newells in 2000 and joined the Barcelona Youth academy

Lionel Messi receives a stunning welcome on his first visit to Rosario in 14 years

Lionel Messi returned to the Newells Old Boys Club in Rosario for the first time in 14 years, on Saturday night. Interestingly, the day coincidently marked the 36th birthday of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. He received a hero's welcome from close to 40,000 fans present at the Estadio Coloso Del Parque Marcelo Bielsa.

THIS IS HOW MESSI WAS RECEIVED AT NEWELL’S STADIUM 🥹🥹🥹



pic.twitter.com/SsVqe8YHjk — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) June 24, 2023

The generational talent was evidently moved by the fans’ gesture, before going on to score goals for Argentina infront of the Rosario crowd. Messi arrived at the stadium with the World Cup-winning Argentine side for a testimonial match against Newells. The match was played as a testimonial of former Argentina footballer Maxi Rodriguez and included Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni and former player Sergio Aguero as well.

Lionel Messi and his association with Newells Boys Club in Rosario

Having recently signed a lucrative deal with MLS club Inter Miami, the 36-year-old went on to score a hattrick in the first half of the testimonial game. This also included a free-kick in the third minute of the game. The goal became one of the main highlights of the match, as fans went berserk on seeing the events unfold.

🎥 | Leo Messi’s free-kick goal on his 36th birthday at Maxi Rodriguez farewell match 🐐⚽️ pic.twitter.com/prmonik7Sa — PSG Chief (@psg_chief) June 24, 2023

It is worth noting that Messi was a part of the Newell’s Old Boys club, before moving to Barcelona as a 13-year-old. He made his senior team debut for Barca in 2005 and went on to play a total of 778 games. Messi is the all-time leading goal-scorer for Barcelona with 672 goals.