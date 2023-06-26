Lionel Messi Likely To Take A Big Call On His International Career After Inter Miami Move

Why you're reading this: Lionel Messi led Argentina to their first FIFA World Cup title triumph since 1986 in December last year. As the 2022-23 season concluded, the 36-year-old was linked with a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League, which saw Cristiano Ronaldo joining Al Nassr in January. Disrupting all speculations, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner took the football world by storm by announcing his decision to accept an offer from Inter Miami earlier this week.

Lionel Messi expected to decide on his future in international football

A recent report by Mirror claims that Lionel Messi is prepping to take time off from international football, in order to focus on his new career in the Major League Soccer. As per the report, Messi's decision comes as welcome news for former English legend David Beckham, who co-owns the Inter Miami franchise. The recently turned 36-year-old might be planning a temporary separation from the national team to concentrate on his club career.

Lionel Messi has reportedly informed his coach about the decision

It is being said that the 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning has already informed his decision to the Argentine boss Lionel Scaloni. While Messi’s absence will be a key issue for the team, it is understood that Scloni and the Argentinian football federation will allow Messi to do what he wants. The reports also claim that Messi and his family, wife Antonella Roccuzzo, and sons Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro have already looked at houses in Miami.

Will Lionel Messi play in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Messi decided to play club football outside of Europe for the first time since moving to Barcelona as a 13-year-old. With the twilight of his career certainly approaching, the star footballer believes a year-long break from international action will help him and his family to adjust in Miami well. If everything goes well Messi will target a swansong with Argentina at the 2026 World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada.