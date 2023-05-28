As Messi Goes Past Ronaldo's Massive Feat, A Look At Stat Comparison Between The Two GOATS

Lionel Messi hits the headlines once again after Paris Saint Germain's title-clinching draw against Strasbourg. Leo scored in the 59th minute to secure the Ligue 1 Uber Eats title for the second time in his career. Messi secured his 43rd career title, tieing with his former Barcelona teammate, Dani Alves. However, this is PSG's 11th Ligue 1 title.

The player has been noted to score his 496th goal in his 577th matches in the Europe top 5 leagues. He surpassed his biggest-ever competitor Cristiano Ronaldo who has 495 goals in Europe's top 5 leagues. The 38-year-old striker is currenlty playing in Asia's Al-Nasser where he joined in January after leaving his childhood club Manchester United following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the football world for almost two decades and have built an everlasting fanbase debating over who is the greatest of all time.

Lionel Messi has tied Dani Alves' record for trophies won for club and country 👏



Incredible 🐐 pic.twitter.com/9WKO0akqYY — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 27, 2023

What are the stats of Cristiano Ronaldo and PSG star in the Europe top 5 leagues?

Cristiano Ronaldo

The portuguese star has played in 4 different leagues in Europe including Liga Portugal, English Premier League, La Liga and the Serie-A.

Liga Portugal (Sporting CP)- 3 goals in 25 games.

Premier League (Manchester United)- 103 goals in 236 games.

Serie-A (Juventus)- 81 goals in 98 games

La Liga (Real Madrid)-311 goals in 292 games.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has only played in 2 different leagues in Europe as the player has spent most of the time of his career in Spain.

LaLiga (Barcelona)- 474 goals in 520 games.

Ligue-1 (Paris Saint Germain)-22 goals in 57 games.

His goal against Strasbourg brought him to 496 goals, surpassing longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 495 goals since leaving Europe for the Middle East in January, according to Fan Nation.According to the reports, the Argentine became Europe's most prolific footballer in 575 games, 51 fewer than Ronaldo.

The goal could be Messi's final in a PSG jersey. He is expected to leave the club at the end of the season, and with Ligue 1 wrapped up, he may not be a sure starter in their season finale next Sunday.