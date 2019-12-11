The Debate
Ashley Young Furious At 2014 Video Of Bird Pooping In His Mouth Breaking The Internet

Football News

Manchester United captain and defender Ashley Young has denied claims of a bird pooing on his mouth during United's clash against Swansea City in 2014

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ashley Young

Manchester United midfielder Ashley Young may be known for his exploits on the field but has often made headlines for his life off it as well. Young has recently claimed that a bird did not poo in his mouth a few years back while playing. However, his wife and kids disagree with him, making the video go viral online.

Also Read | Memorable 179th Derby Victory For The Red Devils Against Manchester City

Ashley Young was playing against Swansea City in 2014 during the incident

Ashley Young was playing for Manchester United against Swansea in 2014. During the match, Young was furiously ranting at one of his teammates, when a bird’s droppings landed in his mouth. This scenario was captured by the camera and fans have been left in splits after watching the video again.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Feels Manchester City Cannot Compete Against Manchester United And Liverpool

Ashley Young has often denied the claims

Ashley Young was recently quizzed about the incident by UTD Podcast. The player replied saying that the incident did not happen. He furiously commented that he has clarified this multiple times throughout these years. It got to a point where he thought he needed to do an interview to deny that the incident ever happened, but he did not bother much. He further stated that the video had gone viral earlier. He also accepted that his wife and kids believe that a bird pooed in his mouth. The player was also trolled by his own teammates, including Jesse Lingard.

Also Read | Man United Midfielder Fred Talks About Alleged Racial Abuse During Derby Match

Manchester United defeated Manchester City in Premier League recently

Ashley Young had signed for the club under Sir Alex Ferguson from Aston Villa. He was appointed as the club’s captain in August 2019. His team defeated Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored for the Red Devils in the first half of the match. City defender Nicolas Otamendi scored in the 85th minute, but he could not salvage a point from the match. Manchester United are presently fifth in the Premier League with two consecutive wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. They will next play against AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, December 12, 2019 (Friday, December 13, 1.30 AM IST).

Also Read | Manchester United Star Patrice Evra Embraces Indian Culture With Epic Bhangra Dance

Published:
COMMENT
