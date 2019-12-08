Man United Midfielder Fred Talks About Alleged Racial Abuse During Derby Match

Manchester United midfielder Fred talked about the alleged racist abuse he was subject to in United's 2-1 win against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City confirmed they were cooperating with the concerned officials after United players said that they were racially abused during the game after a man was seen to be making monkey sounds and gestures at Fred.

Derby marred by racial abuses

The 179th derby was marred by allegations of racial abuses as during the second half of the match, a Manchester City fan was seen making monkey sounds and gestures aimed at Fred as he prepared to take a corner. In response to this, City said that they will ban any individual for life if they are found to have hurled racial abuses during the match. Jesse Lingard was one of United players who went and supported the Brazilian midfielder in the locker room as he went on and hugged Fred.

Fred said that they were living in a society that was still backward in today's time and incidents of racism is something they still have to endure in 2019. Adding to this he said that he did not witness anything on the field instead saw it in the locker room. Fred said that his teammates showed him in which the City fan even threw a lighter at him. The midfielder went on to say that it was unfortunate that such a thing happened but said that such incidents happen in different parts of the world, adding that it happened to his friends in Ukraine.

Read: Kevin Pietersen Fires One-word-question At UK PM Boris Johnson's Efforts Towards Football

Fred said that it was sad to endure such a thing but as players, their job was to keep their heads up and not be bothered these kinds of incidents. He also said that people hurling racial comments cannot be given any attention because that will further provoke them to say such things.

The Brazilian midfielder said that everyone is the same irrespective of their skin, gender, race or colour. He also said that everyone comes from the same place and go back to the same place when life is over.

Read: Lionel Messi To Have A Statue Outside Spanish Football Federation's Headquarters?

Solskjaer registered his first Derby win at the Etihad Stadium in the 179th derby match between Manchester United and Manchester City. United won 2-1 with goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in the first-half before Nicolas Otamendi found the net for the hosts in the 85th minute. However, it was enough for Pep Guardiola's team as they sit 14 points adrift of Liverpool who are currently at 46 points after 16 matches.

The Red Devils have now registered back to back wins against the Top 6 and also bagged their second win in a span of four days.

Read: "Eden Hazard Is The Michael Jordan Of Football," Says Belgium Manager Roberto Martinez

Read: ISL: Sandesh Jhingan Urges Indian Football Fans To End Bullying Rival Team Supporters

(With inputs from agencies)