Memorable 179th Derby Victory For The Red Devils Against Manchester City

Manchester United triumphed in their 179th derby with a 2-1 win against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on December 7 with amazing goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. Details have come to light about how the Red Devils celebrated their much-needed victory after the match got over.

Manchester United victorious again

According to reports, the entire squad were shouting and celebrating as soon as they entered the away dressing room after the final whistle of the match and were seen singing at the top of their voice. Solskjaer himself was very happy and praised his players for the determination they showed against Pep Guardiola's City.

Solskjaer said that this match will be one of those that will forever be etched in his heart, adding that the boys looked dangerous whenever they were attacking against one of the best teams in the world. The Norwegian further added that City also played really well with some superb goalkeeping that prevented his team to go three to four goals up in the first half itself. He also said that the team was in perfect shape but individually as players they had to dig deep into City's half to score the goals that they did, adding that it was a part of football.

'We have to focus on ourselves first'

The Red Devils have endured their worst start to a season in the Premier League era and have experienced some trouble in their defence but with a world record, 80 million pounds signing of Harry Maguire from Leicester City has given United some relief in the past couple of matches.

Maguire said that a player needs to solely focus on his team's results without looking anywhere else and has to help his team keep on winning matches. He said even though they have won back to back matches against Tottenham and Manchester City with a 2-1 scoreline, the Red Devils have an equally important match coming up against AZ Alkmaar that they will play with the same intensity and determination.

Maguire said that it is possible for United to break into the top four but for now the team has to focus on their results, win matches, bag three points, and make a mark this season.

(With inputs from agencies)