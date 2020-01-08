Ashley Young To Join Former Teammate Romelu Lukaku At Inter Milan? Man Utd Exit Looms

Serie A giants Inter Milan are in talks with Manchester United defender Ashley Young over a move to the Serie A side in the January transfer window. The news as reported by Sky Sports has sparked debate over United’s squad overhaul in the summer. It is believed that Inter Milan are ready to sign the player in the winter transfer window.

Also Read | Ashley Young furious at 2014 video of bird pooping in his mouth breaking the internet

Ashley Young's contract with Manchester United ends at the end of the current season

Ashley Young’s contract with the club expires at the end of the season. This means that Inter Milan would get the opportunity to sign the player as a free agent in the summer. However, the Italian side are willing to bring the 34-year-old defender to San Siro in the ongoing transfer window and are ready to offer an 18-month contract if the player agrees to join this month itself. It is to be noted that strikers Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez had secured a move to Inter Milan in the previous summer from Manchester United.

Also Read | Inter Milan keen on signing Manchester United midfielder Matic: Reports

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plays down rumours

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked about Ashley Young’s rumoured move to Italy, to which the manager responded negatively. He stated that he was not aware of any such talks between the player and Inter Milan. He also asked the media to quiz Ashle Young about the same. He further asserted that there were few months left for the season to get over and he did not want the team to get weakened but rather wanted to strengthen the squad.

Also Read | Inter Milan planning to raise Lautaro Martinez's wages to ward off Barca's interest

Manchester United lose to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg

Manchester United were defeated by Manchester City in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup on January 7, 2020. The game’s 3-1 scoreline reflected City’s dominance, with Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez scoring for the team, while Andreas Periera netted an own goal, giving City a 3-goal lead before the end of the first half. United’s Marcus Rashford scored one in the 71st minute, but the team as a unit could not cut down the goal-deficit. United will again face City in the second leg of the semi-final on January 29, 2020 (January 30 according to IST).

Also Read | Inter Milan let Juventus off the hook as tired Ronaldo stays home