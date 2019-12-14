Inter Milan Planning To Raise Lautaro Martinez's Wages To Ward Off Barca's Interest

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has been phenomenal this season. The player has proven himself as one of the best talents in Europe right now. His performance has invited the attention of top clubs like Barcelona.

😤 | 35' - EL TORO!



Great touch to bring the ball down but Neto saves at his near post!#InterBarça 0-1 #UCL pic.twitter.com/ew7ytylgcK — Inter (@Inter_en) December 10, 2019

Also Read | Inter Milan Vs Barcelona: Ansu Fati's Late Strike Sends Conte's Men Crashing Out Of UCL

Barcelona are targetting Lautaro Martinez

In order to ward off Barcelona’s potential threat, Inter Milan are planning to extend the player’s contract. The 22-year-old has been consistent throughout the season and has become a regular starter alongside Romelu Lukaku. According to a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan have met with Martinez’s representatives to convince the player to renew his contract. His current deal runs until 2023, while his current release cause is €111 million which is expected to be raised to €200 million. He earns €2 million a year and Inter are planning to double it. Inter Milan have emerged as tough competitors in Serie A since the arrival of Antonio Conte.

Also Read | Inter Milan Vs Barcelona, Champions League: Preview, Team News And Live Streaming Details

Inter Milan were knocked out of the Champions League by Barcelona

Inter Milan were defeated by Barcelona at San Siro on Matchday 6 thanks to goals from Carles Perez and Ansu Fati. Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku scored just before half time against Barcelona to equalise for his side. Barcelona were earlier leading with a 23rd-minute strike from Carles Perez. Inter were in need of a victory against Barcelona to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League. However, Ansu Fati scored in the final minutes of the match.

Also Read | Ansu Fati Becomes Youngest Ever Champions League Scorer After Goal Against Inter Milan

Inter Milan will face Fiorentina on December 15, 2019.

Lautaro Martinez has scored a total of 13 goals, while assisting thrice in 21 games across all competitions. His team currently lead the Serie A with a two-point advantage over second-placed Juventus. They will play their next game against Fiorentina on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

Also Read | Champions League: Lautaro Martinez Celebrates Goal In A Hilarious Way