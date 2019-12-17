Inter Milan Keen On Signing Manchester United Midfielder Matic: Reports

As per reports, Italian club Inter Milan are keen on signing Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic as they look to reinforce their midfield in the January transfer window. Antonio Conte's side is without Stefano Sensi, Nicolo Barella and Roberto Gagliardini, leaving the Italian manager with a big crunch in the midfield.

Nemanja Matic to Inter Milan?

According to reports, Inter Milan is plotting to make a third raid after signing out of favour Manchester United strikers Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku. While the Red Devils have an option to extend Matic's contract by a year, a lucrative bid by the Italian club may tempt United to sell him rather lose him for free in the transfer market.

With Scott McTominay forming a solid partnership with Fred and Pogba nearing a return to active football, Matic may find a considerable reduction in his game time and that may go in favour of Inter Milan who is secure the services of the towering Serbian midfielder. Matic was sidelined for a long time as he was struggling to recover from a groin injury and played for the Red Devils for the first time in two months in their 4-0 win over AZ Alkmaar at Old Trafford. However, Solskjaer did not name the 31-year-old midfielder in the match squad that escaped a humiliating defeat with a 1-1 draw against Everton.

Read: Manchester City Midfielder Phil Foden Wears Number 47 As A Tribute To His Late Grandfather

'Struggling'

The defensive midfielder joined Manchester United in 2017 after former manager Jose Mourinho bought him from Chelsea with a price of 40 million pounds. Matic then became United's 3rd signing after Victor Lindelof was bought for £31 million from Benfica and United flop Romelu Lukaku was bought from Everton for a staggering price of £75 million. Mourinho went on to say that Matic was a team player with qualities such as ambition, loyalty and consistency. Matic has played a total of 93 matches for Manchester United and has scored only three goals since he joined the team in 2017.

Read: Manchester United's Tactics Against Everton Revealed On Live TV

Other reports have suggested that skipper Ashley Young may also be on his way out of Old Trafford in the coming months after a string of not so convincing displays as a defender. Young signed for the Red Devils in the year 2007 but with Luke Shaw returning from a long injury lay off, signing of Aaron Wan Bissaka and emergence of Brandon Williams as a potential first-choice left-back, his days at United may be numbered.

The former English International has not yet signed a contract with United nor has he held talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, the club could sign a couple of players in the coming transfer windows and that might lead United to free up their wage bills by offloading a few players such as Nemanja Matic and Ashley Young.

Read: Arsenal Vs Manchester City: Kevin De Bruyne's Brace Sinks Embattled Gunners

Read: Guardiola Claims Manchester City A Victim Of Their Own Success

(With inputs from agencies)