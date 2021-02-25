ASL Vs TIG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Liga MX Match Preview

Atlético De San Luis are set to play Tigres UANL on Matchday eight of their upcoming Liga MX clash on Friday. The match is set to be played at Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramirez in Mexico on February 26 with the kickoff scheduled to 8:30 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at the ASL vs TIG Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this clash.

ℹ️ | Iɴғᴏ Aᴛʟᴇᴛɪ J8



Fecha: Jueves 25 de febrero

Lugar: Estadio Alfonso Lastras

Hora: 21:00 horas

Transmisión: ESPN 2



Presentada por @HEB_mexico



🔴⚪️ #HagamosQueSuceda pic.twitter.com/cDucv1NHer — Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) February 24, 2021

ASL vs TIG live: ASL vs TIG Dream11 match preview

Atlético De San Luis will start the game with a slight advantage over their opponents given how they are ranked a spot above them on the Liga MX table. Slotted 7th in the Liga MX standings, Leonel Rocco's men have registered three wins while playing out one draw and suffering from three losses in the league so far and will walk into this game following a narrow 1-0 win against Santos in their previous competitive outing. The hosts will focus on keeping their three-match unbeaten run intact and aim for their third consecutive victory on Friday.

Also Read Champions League Final In New York? UEFA's Reported 36-team Model Could Bring Changes

Tigres UANL on the other hand will be assured by the fact that they are already on par with their Friday morning opponents while still having a game in hand. Just like Atlético De San Luis, they too will start the game following a 3-2 victory against Tijuana in their previous competitive outing. Currently slotted eighth on the league table, Ricardo Ferretti's men will be hoping to take this match as an opportunity to overtake their opponents and possibly break into the top four of the Liga MX with a win on Friday

ASL vs TIG playing 11

Atlético de San Luis: Axel Werner,Jesús Piñuelas, Ramiro González, Jhon Duque, Camilo Mayada, Ricardo Chávez, Javier Güemez, Juan Castro, Germán Berterame, Damián Batallini, Nicolás Ibáñez

Also Read Real Madrid BLOCKED Robinho From Joining Chelsea Because they Sold Shirts With His Name

Tigres UANL: Nahuel Guzmán, Hugo Ayala, Carlos Salcedo, Luis Rodríguez, Jesús Dueñas, Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Luis Quiñónes, Javier Aquino, Leonardo Fernández, André-Pierre Gignac

ASL vs TIG Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Axel Werner

Defenders- Carlos Salcedo, Ramiro González, Hugo Ayala, Ricardo Chávez

Midfielders- Javier Aquino, Juan Castro, Luis Quiñónes, Germán Berterame

Strikers- Nicolás Ibáñez, André-Pierre Gignac

Also Read Mesut Ozil Continues To Struggle At Fenerbahçe Despite Arsenal Exit As Slump Continues

ASL vs TIG Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- André-Pierre Gignac or Juan Castro

Vice-Captain- Nicolás Ibáñez or Javier Aquino

ASL vs TIG Match Prediction

Both teams seem to be equally strong on paper as they look to lock horns against each other on Friday. Tigres have been a defensively solid unit conceding their third-lowest number of goals in the league so far this season will face a difficult test in the form of Atlético De San Luis who have found the back of the net 11 times in the league. We expect the match to be a thrilling encounter and precise the result to be a draw as both teams are likely to cancel each other out at the end of the 90 minutes.

Also Read Ronaldo Retirement: Who Will End Up With More Goals? Messi And Serie A Icon Lead Charts

Prediction- Atlético De San Luis 1-1 Tigres UANL

Note: The above ASL vs TIG Dream11 prediction, ASL vs TIG Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ASL vs TIG Dream11 Team and ASL vs TIG Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.