Real Madrid BLOCKED Robinho From Joining Chelsea Because they Sold Shirts With His Name

Two-time LaLiga champion Robinho has declared that Real Madrid blocked his move to Chelsea in 2008 as the west London club had already begun selling shirts with the Brazilan's name on before the deal had been completed. In an interview, the 37-year-old, who last played for Santos, claimed that Los Blancos were irked by the fact that Chelsea had jumped the gun with his transfer. Robinho eventually went on to join Man City on transfer deadline day in 2008 and spent two seasons in the Premier League before returning to his native Brazil.

ALSO READ: Mesut Ozil Continues To Struggle At Fenerbahçe Despite Arsenal Exit As Slump Continues

Brazil legend Robinho spills the beans on failed Chelsea transfer

While speaking to Spanish news outlet Marca, Robinho claimed that his proposed move to Chelsea failed to materialise because Real Madrid didn’t like the Blues selling shirts with his name on before the deal had been completed. The Brazilian sensation was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in 2008 but admitted that Real Madrid blocked his move to Chelsea. "My goal was to go to Chelsea. But Real Madrid ended badly with them. They didn't like Chelsea selling shirts with my name on them before the deal was concluded," said the Brazilian.

In 2008, Chelsea missed out on Robinho transfer as Real Madrid were furious they were selling shirts with his name on even before deal. This angered the Spanish giants. He later signed for Manchester City — Madridista TV (@theMadridstaTV) February 24, 2021

Once Real Madrid took a dim view on the emergence of merchandise before the relevant paperwork had been completed, Robinho and Chelsea were left frustrated at a failure to get an agreement over the line. Then-Chelsea boss Luiz Felipe Scolari worked hard to talk his countryman into a west London adventure but Real Madrid stood firm on their stance.

ALSO READ: Ronaldo Retirement: Who Will End Up With More Goals? Messi And Serie A Icon Lead Charts

However, Robinho explained that his decision to leave the Santiago Bernabeu was a mistake altogether as he was 'young' and immature at the time. "I don't regret leaving Madrid. But I'm sorry I made a mistake with them when I left. Madrid was the club that opened my doors and offered me the opportunity to conquer Europe. I lacked the maturity and the ability to stop, think with a mind and consider the consequences before making decisions. Only age and experience can give you this," Robinho added.

ALSO READ: Man City Have Lots Of Money To Buy Lots Of Incredible Players: Pep's Sly Dig At Critics

Robinho to Man City: Robinho's short-lived Premier League career

Robinho eventually joined Man City on transfer deadline day in 2008. He made his team debut and scored his first Premier League goal on September 13, 2008, coincidentally in a 3–1 home defeat against Chelsea. Robinho spent two seasons at the blue half of Manchester, making 41 league appearances and scoring 14 goals for the Cityzens before leaving to join Santos on loan.

ALSO READ: Alisson Father Death: Several Brazilian Outfits, Fans React To Jose Becker's Tragic Death

Image Credits - UEFA.COM