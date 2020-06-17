Aston Villa Put £80m Price Tag On Jack Grealish With Man United Leading Transfer Race

Aston Villa has slapped a reported £80 million price tag for a Jack Grealish transfer away from Villa Park with Man United in pole position to sign the English midfielder. Jack Grealish has enjoyed a great season with Aston Villa so far, scoring seven goals and providing a further six assists in a bid to keep the Villans in the Premier League. The Red Devils are huge admirers of the Aston Villa captain but Man United executive vice-chairman has warned that the club might not be willing to spend on big transfers following the events of the pandemic putting the Jack Grealish transfer to the Theatre of Dreams in jeopardy.

Aston Villa will demand at least £80million for Jack Grealish during the transfer window with Manchester United leading the race for his signature. Grealish is high on Manchester United's list. [mail] #mufc #RS pic.twitter.com/J1T3MtuT7j — Red Devil Updates (@reddupdates) June 16, 2020

Man United transfer rumours: Aston Villa ask £80 million for Jack Grealish transfer

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Aston Villa will demand at least £80 million to part ways with their club captain and Dean Smith's men are not giving up hope of keeping Jack Grealish if they avoid relegation. Man United have been keen on a Jack Grealish transfer for the past few months following impressive displays from the 24-year-old midfielder this season. Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed he wants to bolster his attacking department and has prioritized a Jack Grealish transfer over Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho considering the English midfielder has now gained some much-needed experience in the Premier League.

Man United transfer rumours: Premier League transfer news around Jadon Sancho

The Man United transfer rumours linking a move for Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford lost some intensity after the Red Devils' chief executive Ed Woodward claimed that the pandemic might lead to unrealistic transfer fees for top players. Woodward was specifically referring to a potential Jadon Sancho transfer as Borussia Dortmund are reportedly unwilling to settle for anything less than £100 million for their English winger. However, Man United splashed big money in the summer when recruiting Harry Maguire for a reported £80 million, a world record transfer fee for a defender and Aston Villa would be hoping to get the maximum price for Jack Grealish if such a scenario develops.

A number of clubs including Liverpool and Man City are keen on a Jadon Sancho transfer but Man United are reportedly in pole position to sign the 20-year-old as well. Although a Jack Grealish transfer is a relatively cheaper option in comparison to Sancho, the question remains on whether United will be willing to spend heavily for new arrivals in the summer. Aston Villa will restart their Premier League season on Wednesday, June 17 knowing that a win will lift them out of the relegation zone at least until the weekend.

Image Credits- Jack Grealish Instagram / AP