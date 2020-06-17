Man United To Offload Andreas Pereira In Order To Land Leverkusen's Kai Havertz: Report

While the Premier League season is yet to be completed, it appears clubs have already begun scouting players to prepare for next season. Manchester United are no exception, as they are expected to be one of the few clubs to have an active summer, considering reports linking the Red Devils to a number of transfer targets. Among the more frequently linked names is that of Bayer Leverkusen's rising star, Kai Havertz, who has emerged as a surprise target, with the Red Devils looking to sell off squad players to fund his arrival.

Man United transfer news: Premier League giants to offload Andreas Pereira?

According to Daily Express, Man United have been weighing their options to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz. The report states that Man United have agreed to sell Andreas Pereira to make way for the 21-year-old German prodigy. Despite joining the club at 15, Andreas Pereira has failed to carve out a spot in the starting line-up at Man United. Although he has often made it to the squad under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he might well be deemed surplus to requirements.

Man United transfer news: Kai Havertz, Van de Beek, Jadon Sancho on club's radar

Apart from the Kai Havertz transfer reports, Man United transfer news suggests that they are also targetting the likes of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho and Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek. The three youngsters are considered exceptional talents and bright prospects in Europe. However, it will be nigh impossible to sign the three together, considering the hefty price tag being quoted by their respective clubs. Taking stock of the situation, Man United have realised that several squad players need to be sold to make way for new arrivals.

Kai Havertz transfer: Andreas Pereira to make way for German youngster

Reports claim that Man United have decided to offload Andreas Pereira to fund either the Kai Havertz transfer or that of Donny van de Beek. Solskjaer believes that either of the two could be a good fit for him in the Man United dressing room. On the other hand, Everton, Newcastle United and West Ham United are reportedly looking to sign Andreas Pereira.

Amid the Man United transfer news, Kai Havertz's stats elucidate Solskjaer's interest. The midfielder has scored 15 goals this season, along with eight assists to his name. The youngster also became the first Bundesliga player to score 35 goals before turning 21, and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have also expressed an interest in the Leverkusen star.

Image courtesy: Kai Havertz, Andreas Pereira Twitter handles